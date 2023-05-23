Mumbai news: Actor, model Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his residence in Andheri; probe underway |

Mumbai: Actor, model and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput (32) was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home on Monday afternoon.

He is suspected to have died of a drug overdose. "However, we will come to know the exact cause of death only after we received the post mortem report," a police officer told FPJ.

Actor was partying with friends, hours before his death

It is learnt that till the wee hours of Monday morning, Aditya and his friends partied in the apartment. On Monday afternoon, Aditya felt like vomiting and went to the bathroom where he fell with a thud.

Hearing the sound, his roommate rushed to the bathroom to find the actor in a lifeless condition. He immediately called the building watchman and both of them rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

The actor's family lives in Delhi. "We have informed his mother of the death," a police officer of Oshiwara police station stated.

Aditya's roommate and watchman to be quizzed

According to the police, the actor lived with a roommate on the 11th floor of an apartment in Lashkaria Heights, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri (W).

A police officer said that Rajput's friend and the watchman of the building will also be questioned in this case. On Sunday night , Aditya had a party with his friends. He has also shared many photos of the party on Instagram.

He shared a video few days back

Five days back, the actor shared a post on his Insta in which he was telling what happiness means to him.

In the reel shared by the actor, he was telling that for him happiness means eating food from his mother's hand, spending time with his dog, watching movies with friends and drinking. But money is also important. But inner peace is also very important.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aditya's showbiz journey

Aditya started his career at the age of just 17 but he got real recognition from the reality show Splitsvilla. Apart from this, he has also appeared in shows like 'Love Aashiqui', 'Code Red' and 'Bad Boy Season 4'.

Some time ago, Aditya also started a brand named Pop Culture Fashion. He has worked in films like 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara'. He worked in films and TV shows. He then started working as a casting director. He worked in hundreds of advertisements as a model.