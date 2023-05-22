Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachika Tehlan says 'feel sorry seeing teens ending their life'

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput passed away on May 20, 2022, leaving the entire industry in shock. What surprised me more was the speculated cause of his death—a drug overdose. While there is no official confirmation of the same and postmortem reports are yet to arrive, the rumoured cause of his death has created even more buzz on the internet.

Following the shocking incident, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachika Tehlan reacted to the news of his death as soon as it broke out in public. Paying her deepest condolences, she expressed how it’s strange that teens these days are ending their lives after falling prey to drugs and other harmful substances.

Here's what she said:

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the sportswoman-actress shared the late actor's photo and wrote, "RIP #AdityaSinghRajput." I feel sorry to hear about young people ending their lives due to foreign substances. Mumbai is indeed a city of dreams, but with that come the difficult times that test how far you are capable of going. Shortcuts are no solution."

In another tweet, she added, "Such a lovable smiling face.. and ambitious person.. is no more going to be around.. it’s not just your end but the end of so many you inspired. Your family must be devastated. I request that people be strong to fight their fears and not take these short cuts."

About Aditya Singh Rajput

Apart from the dating reality show, The Delhi-based actor had also done nearly 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

He also managed to secured notable roles in films such as "Krantiveer" and "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara."