20% women over 40 have osteopenia; one in four osteoporosis: Study

Three out of five women in Mumbai over the age of 40 years suffer from osteopenia and one in four are diagnosed with osteoporosis, revealed a recent study conducted by Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital. The study emphasises the importance of early screening and prevention strategies to reduce the risk of these conditions and their associated complications.

As many as 1,921 women were part of the study, of which 519 (27%) had osteoporosis, while 1,222 (64%) had osteopenia. The prevalence of osteoporosis and osteopenia increased with age, with almost half the women (48%) in the age group of 61-80 developing osteopenia of the femoral neck of the thigh bone that connects to the hip joint. This condition increases the risk of hip fractures and causes loss of mobility.

The doctors from Nanavati studied the routine bone density DEXA scans of women with no history of bone disease or symptoms to find that risk factors such as age, Vitamin D deficiency, menopause, diabetes, and lack of physical exercise are causing silent bone decay in women aged between 40-90 years.

Senior consultant Dr Gayatri Deshpande and assistant medical officer Dr Janvi Lalchandani from Nanavati's department of obstetrics and gynaecology screened over 5,034 patients data during a period of 18 months from September 2021 to February 2023, of which 1,921 were included in the study. “Women with a previous diagnosis of osteoporosis or osteopenia, current or past history of cancer and fractures were excluded. Four major sites of bone degeneration – the lumbar region, femoral neck, 1/3 femur, and total body – were considered to determine the prevalence of these conditions,” Dr Deshpande said.

Head of imaging and director (medical services) at Nanavati, Dr Deepak Patkar whose team performed the DEXA scans, said the higher number of post-menopausal women complaining of severe backache and joint pain prompted them to analyse the bone density data of women who undergo regular health check-up. “Steroids use or abuse, chronic smoking and alcohol consumption and eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa, most commonly cause bone degeneration in teen and younger women. Moreover, reduced estrogen (responsible for bone health) and calcium degeneration from bones are seen after menopause. This increases the chances of bone decay,” he said.

The study's results highlight the importance of targeted screening and prevention strategies. While osteopenia can be maintained, osteoporosis cannot be reversed. Thus, routine check-ups, including bone density scans specifically performed using DEXA technology are recommended for women over the age of 30 every five years.

Osteoporosis

Bones become weak, brittle and prone to breaking

Osteopenia

Milder form of bone loss that can progress to osteoporosis

Both conditions characterised by low bone density which can result in fractures, chronic pains and loss of mobility

Common in women of the peri and postmenopausal age groups

Causes

Age, vitamin D deficiency, menopause, chronic diabetes or kidney diseases, lack of physical exercise and sedentary habits

Routine check-ups, including bone density scans specifically performed using DEXA technology, are recommended every five years for women over the age of 30 to check onset

