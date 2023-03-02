Mumbai: Class 10 student eager to take Board exams succumbs to bone cancer only 48 hours before

Kartik’s cancer was detected amid the pandemic in 2020 when The Holy Cross High School, like many others, had moved to the online mode of conducting classes. | Kartik Kanojiya

Mumbai: If there was a tale of grit it has to be this. Kartik Kanojia (16) from Holy Cross High School Kurla was struck with cancer in 2020 had only one dream - to score well in his SSC Board exams

With full blown cancer he took the Board exam last year but after insisting on taking the exam without a writer, Kartik failed. He then decided that the 2023 SSC Board exams would be his goal and dream to achieve. Kartik had bone cancer which had affected his right arm.

Sadly, after studying really hard, the young boy passed away with only two days to go for the exam.

Today, March 1 his last rites were conducted.

Principal Norbert D'Souza of Holy Cross High School was informed by his parents that the fighter Kartik had breathed his last and would not be able to take the Board exam.

“We knew that the boy was going through chemotherapy to treat the bone cancer. Still, he was determined to take his board and practical exams. Without a writer Kartik attempted the SSC boards last year, unfortunately, he failed the exams. Unshaken, he wanted to retake the exams this year, ” said Fr D’Souza.

Karthik began feeling uneasy at home on February 28, morning when his parents decided to take him to the doctor. The couple could not find an auto-rickshaw in time and lost their son while making it to the hospital. His parents described him as an obedient and polite child while talking to his teachers.

Kartik’s cancer was detected amid the pandemic in 2020 when The Holy Cross High School, like many others, had moved to the online mode of conducting classes. As the year progressed, students were asked to visit the school during particular time slots to submit their assignments.

“All the students would come and leave but we would wait for hours together for Kartik to arrive. One day the school supervisor caught him walking in late. On questioning him for the tardiness we found out that the boy had bone cancer in his right arm,” said Meenakshi Apte, Kartik’s teacher.

That was when Kartik’s teachers looped in his parents to help him cope with his academics. Kartik’s parents are not well off and with meagre earnings, gave it their best shot to treat him. The family lives in Kurla.

“Everyone could see that Kartik was a keen student. He would turn in lengthy handwritten assignments despite the pain caused by cancer in his right arm,” said Meenakshi Apte.

Early in the year, Kartik suffered a fall after which he was rushed to the hospital for surgery. The student missed his oral exams but was still willing to appear for boards after recovery. His childhood pal and batchmate, Prashikaa Rajguru, came to Kartik’s aid in these dire times.

“Kartik was the happiest while playing outside. Everyone would ask him to go easy once they found out about his condition, but Kartik wouldn't listen. We would often spot him cycle and play around with children who were younger than him,” said Prashikaa who was also Kartik’s neighbour.

Read Also Maharashtra: Decline in number of SSC students for 5th consecutive year