Maharashtra: Decline in number of SSC students for 5th consecutive year

Manasi Saraf JoshiUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Maharashtra: Decline in number of SSC students for 5th consecutive year | representative pic

Pune: For the fifth consecutive year, there has been a decline in the number of students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. This year 15,77,256 students from Maharashtra to appear for SSC exams starting tomorrow.

This year there has been a decline of 61,000 students appearing for the SSC examination. The examination will be conducted till March 25. 

While talking to the media persons here on Tuesday, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination chairperson Sharad Gosavi said, “after two years of pandemic, this year the examination will be conducted offline on 100% syllabus.

Among the 15,77,256 students appearing for the examination 84,41,16 are boys while 73,30,67 are girls. Attributing the decline of the number of students to coming of more CBSE and ISCE affiliated schools, Gosavi said, “besides that the number of students falling in this age bracket too might  be less and thus less number of students.

Students will be taking up the examination from 23,010 schools in 5,033 centres across the state. Runners carrying question papers from custody to exam center to be tracked by GPS system. Students must report 30 minutes before the start of official exam time. Studentswill be given 10 minutes extra after the official closing time.

Apparently, there was an increase in registration of students for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination this year.

Students will be given extra 10 minutes after the examination. Students must reach the examination centre half an hour before the examination. Once the paper begins, students will not be allowed to give the examination. For the morning session students must reach the centre at 10.30 am for the 11 am paper while for the afternoon session they must reach 2.30 pm for the 3 pm examination. 

Out of Turn examination will be conducted on March 27 to March 29. The supplementary examination will be held in July and August. Option for second language and social studies under NSQF the examination will be conducted under code X1 to X4, X-6 to X-9, 95 to 98 similarly for vocational subjects it will be X-1, 91 to 93.

Counselling lines will be opened and students if find any difficult related to examination can call on the following numbers:

1 Pune: 020-25536781, 7038752972, 9423042627

2 Nagpur: 0712-2565403, 2553507, 2553503

3 Aurangabad: 0240-2334228, 2334284

4 Mumbai: 022-27881075, 27893756

5 Kolhapur: 0231-2696101, 2696102, 2696103, 2690829

6 Amravati: 0721-2662647

7 Nashik: 0253-2950410, 2945241, 2945251

8 Latur: 02382-251733, 251633

9 Kokan: 02352-228480, 231250

