Three yoga poses that can help you manage PCOS/PCOD in a yogic way

Yoga for PCOS | Source

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome PCOS is one of the most common lifestyle lifestyle disorder among women. PCOS or PCOD develops when the ovaries produce more testosterone than they should. Although the condition cannot be cured, but regular yoga practice can help manage its symptoms. It helps in balancing hormones, and alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression, which are both causes and by-products of PCOS. A yogic lifestyle, which is a mix of balance and mindfulness, can help manage PCOS in an effective manner. Arunima Singhdeo, Co-Founder and CEO, Shvasa.com, a yoga, meditation, pranayama learning center in the US suggests a few yoga poses followed by meditation technique that are gentle and appropriate for all levels.

Right breathing techniques

To begin with it is important to do some pranayama. Pranayama or breathwork improves respiration and blood flow, removes toxins, releases stress and induces slower, mindful breathing. This improves balance in the mind and body. Different breathing techniques work on various aspects. For instance, the frontal lobe cleansing technique (Kapal Bhati) releases congestion and blockages from different parts of the body. This helps in managing weight, blood sugar and stress levels, all of which are greatly impacted in PCOS. Alternate nostril breathing (Nadi Shodhana) releases toxins, relieves stress and balances the body and is extremely effective in inducing calmness and peace.

Yoga poses

After a quick detox, yoga asanas work on specific parts of the body and can impact the control and balance of hormones. Stretching the body, especially around the abdominal and pelvic regions is most useful. Practicing yoga with mindfulness and deep breaths can help one become more aware and experience more benefits.

Garland Pose (Malasana)

Known as the yogic squat, this is one of the best postures for women’s health. It increases the blood flow in the abdomen and pelvis, and strengthens the pelvic floor muscles. It also opens up the groin and hip region. It is recommended to stay in the posture for 5-10 breaths, and to repeat a few times.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

This asana helps stimulate the reproductive organs, and regulate hormones and menstrual flow. It also strengthens the back, shoulders and legs. It helps with metabolism and digestion by aiding the process due to the massaging effect it has on all the abdominal organs.

Apart from this, igniting the digestive fire with practices like Surya Namaskar or challenging Vinyasa flows is also extremely beneficial. Asanas that involve twists and bends improve circulation and remove toxins, ensuring good gut health. This strengthens the endocrine organs, boosting the metabolic process and balancing hormones.

Meditation

Meditation reduces cortisol levels and unwanted chatter in the mind thereby binging increased focus, balance and a sense of peace. The mindfulness so developed stays with us through the day leading to better food choices, sleep routines and positive habits. The improved lifestyle can help greatly in managing PCOS.

Eating right

According to Ayurveda, we are made of three qualities or gunas: Tamas, Rajas and Sattva. They have a deep and significant role in determining our personality, mood, metabolism, body structure, and much more. There are also three body compositions, called doshas. One of these is prominent in every body. As per this, there are certain types of foods, beverages, habits and routines that suit or do not suit each type. The person who learns the art of eating right and tries to apply it can manage their PCOS symptoms to a great extent.