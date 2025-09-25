1 Lakh Bamboo Saplings To Be Planted Across Vasai-Virar For Environmental Conservation |

In a significant step towards environmental conservation, a project to plant 1 lakh bamboo saplings was inaugurated in the Vasai-Virar region on Wednesday. The launch of the bamboo sapling distribution and planting program was carried out by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Under this initiative, bamboo saplings will be planted across 87.54 hectares of land, including forest land allotted to 244 tribal families in the city.

The focus on bamboo cultivation in Palghar district is aimed at combating climate change and providing a sustainable source of income for tribal farmers. As part of this wider initiative, extensive bamboo planting will be undertaken in the forest areas of Vasai-Virar.

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has provided 1 lakh bamboo saplings from its own funds. The distribution and planting program was held on Wednesday at the Mahavir Dham Charitable Trust auditorium in Virar.

Forest Minister and Palghar District Guardian Minister, Ganesh Naik

MLA Rajan Naik

Municipal Commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi

Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry, Thane), K. Pradipa

Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade

Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Diwakar

Deputy Commissioner (Tree Authority) Swati Deshpande and other official also attended the event.

The program began with the distribution of saplings to the tribal families who have been granted forest rights. The 244 tribal claimants whose land claims have been approved will each receive 600 saplings per hectare for cultivation.

