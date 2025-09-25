Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi Urge Maharashtra Government To Provide Full Assistance To Farmers Affected By Floods

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

New Delhi: As heavy rains continue to lash Marathwada in Maharashtra, leading to loss of lives and livestock plus extensive damage to crops, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday expressed condolences to the affected families and appealed to the government to expedite relief efforts.

Taking to X, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of loss of lives and extensive damage to crops due to heavy rainfall in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is extremely heartbreaking. In this difficult time, my condolences are with all the affected families.”

महाराष्ट्र के मराठवाड़ा में भारी बारिश के कारण जनहानि और बड़े पैमाने पर फसलों के नुक़सान की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है।



इस मुश्किल वक्त में मेरी संवेदनाएं सभी प्रभावित परिवारों के साथ हैं।



सरकार और प्रशासन से अपील है कि राहत कार्यों में तेजी लाई जाए और फसलों की बर्बादी का आकलन करके… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2025

He also appealed to the “government and administration to expedite relief efforts and, after assessing the crop devastation, provide complete assistance to the farmers.”

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Relief Support

LoP Gandhi also urged Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the Maharashtra administration and provide all possible help to those in need.

It is pertinent to note here that Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday announced that he would donate his six months' income to help the growers in distress.

Congress Offers More Than MahaYuti Leaders for Relief

After the ruling MahaYuti leaders including the BJP's Maharashtra chief Ravindra Chavan and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and their partymen announced that they would give one month's salary to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra, Congress leaders have come to the fore with bigger pledges.

Pointing out that the crop damage was widespread, Vijay Wadettiwar said that "one month's salary won't be of much help and that six months' income should be donated."

Stating that farmers have incurred heavy losses due to the rain fury in the state, the Opposition leader said that everyone should come forward and help the farmers to the maximum extent possible to pull them out of distress.

After the rains and flooding, crops have been affected by yellow mosaic virus, further adding to the woes of farmers, the Congress leader told the media.

He also demanded that the Agriculture Minister should conduct a panchnama of the crop loss and announce Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation.

Maha Govt Held Accountable for Farmers’ Plight

Wadettiwar said that if the Maharashtra government does not come forward to help, it will be responsible for the plight of farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

On Wednesday, he said that the small amount announced by the Maharashtra government is a "cruel joke".

The Congress and NCP-SP demanded that the government declare a "wet drought" in the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that the government has already sanctioned Rs 2,215 crore financial assistance to 31.64 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister said that out of this, Rs 1,829 crore has been distributed at the district level and will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers in the next 8 to 10 days.

