Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected furlough plea by Seema Gavit and her sister Renuka Shinde who are convicted for the abduction and murder of multiple children. In 2023, the HC commuted their death sentence to life imprisonment citing delay in execution of the sentence. The same was upheld by the Supreme Court (SC).

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale dismissed the furlough plea stating that while commuting their death sentence, it was clarified that they will have to serve life sentence without remission.

The sisters and their mother were sentenced to death in 2001 for kidnapping 13 children and murdering nine. Their mother, also an accused, passed away during the appeal process.

The sisters applied for furlough in January 2023, seeking a 28-day release. However, the police submitted an adverse report, highlighting security concerns and her lack of a stable guarantor. Later, the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons also rejected the appeal. Hence, the sisters approached the HC through advocate Aniket Vagal.

The state filed an affidavit, citing the gravity of their crimes, security concerns, and their history of misconduct in prison.

