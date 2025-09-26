 Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale dismissed the furlough plea stating that while commuting their death sentence, it was clarified that they will have to serve life sentence without remission.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected furlough plea by Seema Gavit and her sister Renuka Shinde who are convicted for the abduction and murder of multiple children. In 2023, the HC commuted their death sentence to life imprisonment citing delay in execution of the sentence. The same was upheld by the Supreme Court (SC).

HC Dismisses Gavit Sisters’ Furlough Plea

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale dismissed the furlough plea stating that while commuting their death sentence, it was clarified that they will have to serve life sentence without remission.

The sisters and their mother were sentenced to death in 2001 for kidnapping 13 children and murdering nine. Their mother, also an accused, passed away during the appeal process.

FPJ Shorts
CSIR NET Application Window 2025 Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
CSIR NET Application Window 2025 Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof
Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof
Over 70% Of First-Year UG Seats Remain Vacant In West Bengal State Colleges Even After Two Counselling Rounds
Over 70% Of First-Year UG Seats Remain Vacant In West Bengal State Colleges Even After Two Counselling Rounds
'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Ladakh Protest
'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Ladakh Protest

The sisters applied for furlough in January 2023, seeking a 28-day release. However, the police submitted an adverse report, highlighting security concerns and her lack of a stable guarantor. Later, the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons also rejected the appeal. Hence, the sisters approached the HC through advocate Aniket Vagal.

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: French National Annabelle Dragan Booked For Allegedly Deceiving Young Businessman...
article-image

The state filed an affidavit, citing the gravity of their crimes, security concerns, and their history of misconduct in prison.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raigad Cyber Police Arrest Rajasthan Man, Freeze ₹194.4 Crore Across 44 Mule Accounts In Online...

Raigad Cyber Police Arrest Rajasthan Man, Freeze ₹194.4 Crore Across 44 Mule Accounts In Online...

'Hugged Me Tightly, Rubbed Up Against Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Harrowing Experience Of Being Groped...

'Hugged Me Tightly, Rubbed Up Against Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Harrowing Experience Of Being Groped...

Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

Bombay High Court Rejects Furlough Plea Of Seema Gavit And Renuka Shinde, Convicted Child Murderers

Mumbai Shocker: French National Annabelle Dragan Booked For Allegedly Deceiving Young Businessman...

Mumbai Shocker: French National Annabelle Dragan Booked For Allegedly Deceiving Young Businessman...

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged...

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged...