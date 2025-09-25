 10 Maoists, Including Four Women, Surrender To Jharkhand Police In West Singhbhum Amid Amnesty Drive
The group comprised six men and four women, all of whom were associated with the squads of senior Maoist leaders Misir Besra alias Sagar and Patiram Manjhi alias Anal -- both carrying bounties of Rs 1 crore each.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
The anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand recorded a major success on Thursday as 10 members of the CPI (Maoist) laid down their arms in West Singhbhum district. | X @Mukesh_TNIE

Ranchi: The anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand recorded a major success on Thursday as 10 members of the CPI (Maoist) laid down their arms in West Singhbhum district, officials said.

They surrendered before Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta and senior officials in Chaibasa.

The group comprised six men and four women, all of whom were associated with the squads of senior Maoist leaders Misir Besra alias Sagar and Patiram Manjhi alias Anal -- both carrying bounties of Rs 1 crore each.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as Rando Bordpai, Gardi Koda, Johan Purti, Nirso Sidu, Ghonor Devgam, Gaumeya Koda, Kera Koda, Kari Kayam, Savitri Gop, and Pradeep Singh.

At a formal ceremony held at the Chaibasa police lines, the Maoists pledged to shun violence, surrender their weapons, and join the mainstream.

Officials termed the development a direct outcome of the state’s rehabilitation policy and sustained police action in Naxal-hit areas.

Welcoming the rebels into the fold of civil society, DGP Anurag Gupta said Jharkhand’s surrender policy is among the best in the country.

“Those who surrender will be given a chance to start a new life. But those who continue to take up arms will face strict action,” he warned.

He further emphasised that police have detailed intelligence on Maoist activities and are determined to maintain law and order.

Several top officials, including CRPF IG Saket Singh, IG (Operations) Dr Michaelraj S., IG (STF) Anup Birthare, DIG (Kolhan) Anuranjan Kispotta, and Chaibasa SP Amit Renu, were present at the ceremony.

This marks the second major surrender this month. On September 1, nine members of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) surrendered in Latehar district, four of whom carried bounties of Rs 5 lakh each. They handed over a significant cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, to the police.

According to officials, the campaign against Maoists has been intensified to make Jharkhand completely Naxal-free by March 2026. So far this year, 31 Maoists have been killed in encounters across the state.

