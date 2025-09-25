 Rajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of Accused

Rajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of Accused

The angry villagers placed the woman's body outside the police station and blocked the Alwar-Sikandra highway, demanding the arrest of the accused, they said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
A 52-year-old woman was shot dead over a land dispute in a village in Dausa district. | Representative image

Jaipur: A 52-year-old woman was shot dead over a land dispute in a village in Dausa district on Thursday morning, sparking outrage among villagers, police said.

The incident took place in Bagdiyon ki Baas village under Baswa police station limits.

The angry villagers placed the woman's body outside the police station and blocked the Alwar-Sikandra highway, demanding the arrest of the accused, they said.

The protest led to a traffic jam with vehicles stranded for hours.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of Accused
Rajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of Accused
Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Facilities
Reliance Consumer Products Signs ₹40,000-Crore Agreement With Food Processing Industries Ministry To Establish Integrated Manufacturing Facilities
Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?
Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion: What Is This Condition & How Dangerous Is It?
Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹20.20 Crore Composite Grant For 2,645 Schools Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme
Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹20.20 Crore Composite Grant For 2,645 Schools Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme
Read Also
Election Commission Orders Mandatory Transfers Of Officers Across Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls
article-image

Police said the incident happened when the deceased, Kailashi Devi, and her family members went to their farm in Bagdiyon ki Baas village in the morning.

They said Kailashi Devi's husband Gopal had a long-standing dispute with Pappuram over the land's boundary.

Pappuram's family had allegedly uprooted pillars and fencing in the boundary on Wednesday night. Gopal's family attempted to restore them on Thursday morning, leading to a violent confrontation.

During the clash, Rajendra allegedly opened fire, killing Kailashi Devi on the spot. Her sister-in-law Bidam Devi (53) was injured in the head and referred to Dausa District Hospital in a critical condition.

Read Also
'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated...
article-image

Nine others, including Gopal, were injured in a fight with sticks. They were admitted to Baswa hospital for treatment.

The accused and his family members have fled after the incident, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of...

Rajasthan: Woman Shot Dead In Dausa Over Land Dispute, Villagers Block Highway Demanding Arrest Of...

Election Commission Orders Mandatory Transfers Of Officers Across Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Election Commission Orders Mandatory Transfers Of Officers Across Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated...

'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated...

Calcutta High Court Seeks Report From CESC Ltd On Electrocution Deaths Following Waterlogging In...

Calcutta High Court Seeks Report From CESC Ltd On Electrocution Deaths Following Waterlogging In...

Allahabad High Court Stays Proceedings In Triple Talaq Case Involving Shia Muslims, Issues Notice To...

Allahabad High Court Stays Proceedings In Triple Talaq Case Involving Shia Muslims, Issues Notice To...