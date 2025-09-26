Uttar Pradesh News: Tension In Bareilly As Clashes Erupt Over 'I Love Mohammad’ Controversy - VIDEO

ANI

Lucknow: Tension gripped Bareilly and Mau on Friday as clashes erupted after prayers over the ongoing “I Love Mohammad” controversy. Large gatherings turned confrontational when police tried to stop people from assembling at designated protest sites. Witnesses alleged that officers used disproportionate force, chasing worshippers with batons and dispersing them with lathi-charge, leading to injuries among both civilians and policemen.

In Bareilly, protests centered around Islamia Ground where the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), led by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza, had called for a peaceful gathering. Police stopped groups en route, prompting stone-pelting in Baradari and Premnagar areas. Markets were forcibly shut and heavy deployments rushed from adjoining districts. Raza was later taken into custody, drawing condemnation from his supporters. “Our program was to present grievances lawfully, but authorities turned it into confrontation,” IMC leaders said.

Mau witnessed a parallel standoff as youths carried “I Love Mohammad” placards in a procession. When police intervened, clashes followed and demonstrators were baton-charged. Videos from both cities showed people running through narrow lanes, footwear scattered on the streets, and injured persons being carried to hospitals.

The row, which began in Kanpur earlier this month when Hindu groups objected to banners during a religious procession, has since spiraled across Uttar Pradesh. While Muslim groups describe the banners as an expression of devotion, right-wing outfits have countered with “I Love Mahadev” hoardings, intensifying tensions.

Political voices added to the heat. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government, stating, “Governments survive on harmony, not lathi-charge.” Congress leader Ajay Rai appealed for mutual respect, saying devotion to one’s deity should never be grounds for confrontation.

Despite police claims that “95% of worshippers offered prayers peacefully,” the recurring use of force has drawn scrutiny. Community leaders fear that repeated crackdowns are alienating youth and aggravating divides.

Timeline

Sept 4, Kanpur: Controversy begins during Barawafat procession; Hindu groups object to banners.

Sept 5–15: FIRs registered against Muslim youths, counter-posters of “I Love Mahadev” emerge.

Spet 15 - 20: Protests spread to Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar.

Sept 26: Major clashes erupt in Bareilly and Mau after Friday prayers; multiple injuries reported.