'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated Employee in Noida

Amidst the onslaught of layoffs at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS), a harrowing incident unfolded at the Yamuna Office in Noida, where a former employee alleges he was physically assaulted by HR staff following his sudden termination. The employee, seeking clarity on the grounds for his dismissal, eligibility for severance pay, and the separation process, found himself stonewalled. Despite attempts to communicate via email and phone, he received no response, and by 10:30 am, his office access was revoked. Determined to resolve the matter, he visited the office in person around 4:30 pm.

The harrowed employee, has taken to Reddit to report about the incident. We contacted TCS to respond to this story. "The allegations made here are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts," the comapny said, without commenting further.

According to the Reddit post, the HR executive allegedly named Naresh Dash reportedly dismissed his concerns, stating, “We won’t reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want.” Undeterred, the employee returned with his phone camera active for safety, only to face further aggression. Another HR official, Prerna, allegedly shouted for his phone to be seized, leading to a physical altercation where he claims his right arm was twisted, causing pain and humiliation. The user even shared a snippet on social media.

Police from Sector-168 chowki responded to the scene, escorting the employee to the station where he filed a written complaint backed by the video evidence. Although the police summoned the HR personnel involved, they refused to appear, leaving the employee without severance, formal documentation, or resolution. The incident occurs against the backdrop of TCS's ongoing workforce optimisation, which in August announced plans to cut 12,000 roles.

TCS has denied the assault allegations, labeling them as 'inaccurate and a misrepresentation' of the events during the exit process. As the employee considers his next steps—potentially escalating the matter to labor court or pursuing direct legal action—the incident underscores broader tensions within TCS amid its large-scale layoffs.