 'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated Employee in Noida
e-Paper Get App
HomeTech'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated Employee in Noida

'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated Employee in Noida

Police from Sector-168 chowki responded to the scene, escorting the employee to the station where he filed a written complaint backed by the video evidence.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
File Image, Freepik Image

Amidst the onslaught of layoffs at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS), a harrowing incident unfolded at the Yamuna Office in Noida, where a former employee alleges he was physically assaulted by HR staff following his sudden termination. The employee, seeking clarity on the grounds for his dismissal, eligibility for severance pay, and the separation process, found himself stonewalled. Despite attempts to communicate via email and phone, he received no response, and by 10:30 am, his office access was revoked. Determined to resolve the matter, he visited the office in person around 4:30 pm.

The harrowed employee, has taken to Reddit to report about the incident. We contacted TCS to respond to this story. "The allegations made here are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of facts," the comapny said, without commenting further.

According to the Reddit post, the HR executive allegedly named Naresh Dash reportedly dismissed his concerns, stating, “We won’t reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want.” Undeterred, the employee returned with his phone camera active for safety, only to face further aggression. Another HR official, Prerna, allegedly shouted for his phone to be seized, leading to a physical altercation where he claims his right arm was twisted, causing pain and humiliation. The user even shared a snippet on social media.

Police from Sector-168 chowki responded to the scene, escorting the employee to the station where he filed a written complaint backed by the video evidence. Although the police summoned the HR personnel involved, they refused to appear, leaving the employee without severance, formal documentation, or resolution. The incident occurs against the backdrop of TCS's ongoing workforce optimisation, which in August announced plans to cut 12,000 roles.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹20.20 Crore Composite Grant For 2,645 Schools Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme
Delhi Govt Sanctions ₹20.20 Crore Composite Grant For 2,645 Schools Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme
NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar Credits Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution For Keeping India United Amid Regional Unrest
NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar Credits Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution For Keeping India United Amid Regional Unrest
Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bleeding After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event At NESCO In Goregaon
Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Left Bleeding After Violent Brawl At Navratri Dandiya Event At NESCO In Goregaon
Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild Animal | VIDEO
Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild Animal | VIDEO

TCS has denied the assault allegations, labeling them as 'inaccurate and a misrepresentation' of the events during the exit process. As the employee considers his next steps—potentially escalating the matter to labor court or pursuing direct legal action—the incident underscores broader tensions within TCS amid its large-scale layoffs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated...

'Phone Snatched' And 'Right Arm Twisted': TCS HR Accused Of Physically Assaulting Terminated...

LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's...

LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's...

Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro With Leica Triple Cameras Announced: Price, Specifications, More

Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro With Leica Triple Cameras Announced: Price, Specifications, More

Comet AI Browser Now Available For Perplexity Pro Users In India: How To Download And Use It, Key...

Comet AI Browser Now Available For Perplexity Pro Users In India: How To Download And Use It, Key...

Google Launches AI-Powered Mood Board App Mixboard: 5 Reasons Why Its Better Than Pinterest

Google Launches AI-Powered Mood Board App Mixboard: 5 Reasons Why Its Better Than Pinterest