 Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
Xiaomi launched its new 17 series phones in China the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and back screen.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen | X

Beijing: Xiaomi on Friday, September 26, launched its new 17 series phones in China. The new series includes Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Notably, the Chinese-mobile manufacturing company has skipped the 16 series to compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 line-up by launching is 17 series.

All three models of Xiaomi's 17 series are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The new series also has advanced features, including Leica-tuned cameras, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and powerful batteries, reported the Business Standard.

Details Of Xiaomi 17:

Xiaomi 17 is the base model with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. The cell phone comes up with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and has a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It carries a Leica-backed triple rear camera for imaging with a 50MP main sensor. The mobile also has a 50MP front camera for shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness.

RAM: Up to 16GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Storage: Up to 512GB

Cameras: It has a rear camera of 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2.6x). It also has a front camera of 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless. It also has 22.5W reverse charging

Operating System: HyperOS 3

Protection: IP68

Pricing: 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,499 Yuan (≈ Rs 56,000), 12GB + 512GB: CNY 4,799 Yuan (≈ Rs 60,000), 16GB + 512GB: CNY 4,999 Yuan (≈ Rs 62,000)

Xiaomi 17 Pro:

This model features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz and 3,500 nits at peak brightness. Xiaomi 17 Pro also has a 2.7-inch rear display. This rear display controls notifications, selfies, music control and others. The phone comes up with ,6300mAh battery with 22.5W reverse charging. It also has Leica-tuned optics which include a periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Specifications:

Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits

Secondary display: 2.7-inch (904 × 572px), up to 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Cameras: It has a rear camera of 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x periscope + ToF. It has a front camera of 50MP.

Battery: 6,300mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS

Operating System: HyperOS 3

Protection: IP68

Colours: White, Cold Smoke Purple, and Black

Pricing: 12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999 (≈ Rs 62,300), 12GB + 512GB: CNY 5,299 (≈ Rs 66,000), 16GB + 512GB: CNY 5,599 (≈ Rs 69,700), 16GB + 1TB: CNY 5,999 (≈ Rs 74,700), reported The Times of India.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max:

It is the top-end model with a 6.9-inch main display. It also has a larger 2.9-inch rear screen. This model comes up with a triple-camera setup . It has a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope telephoto (5x optical zoom), reported Business Standard. The mobile has a powerful battery of 7,500mAh battery. It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also has enhanced water resistance as compared to Pro model.

Specifications:

Display: 6.9-inch LTPO OLED with 1–120Hz, 12-bit, 3,500 nits at peak brightness.

Secondary display: 2.9-inch (976 × 596px), up to 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1

Battery: 7,500mAh

Charging: 100W HyperCharge/ PPS, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

Operating System: HyperOS 3

Protection: IP68

Camera: It has rear cameras of 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x telephoto and the rear camera of 50MP (90-degree FoV)

Pricing (as per TOI):12GB + 512GB: CNY 5,999 (≈ Rs 74,700), 16GB + 512GB: CNY 6,299 (≈ Rs 78,500), 16GB + 1TB: CNY 6,999 (≈ Rs 87,200)

