UP Cabinet Nod To 22 Major Projects Aimed At Boosting Economy & Welfare

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government approved 22 significant proposals across tourism, education, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare. Officials said these decisions will strengthen the state’s economic and social framework.

The meeting cleared the Tourism Service Rules 2025, aimed at promoting religious and heritage tourism in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Mathura, along with improved facilities for visitors. In education, approval was granted for the establishment of three private universities—Radha Govind University in Sambhal, Gandhi University in Jhansi, and Thakur Yugraj Singh University in Fatehpur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mining reforms included adoption of e-tender and e-auction systems for riverbed and rock minerals, with MSTC Limited as the nodal agency. The agriculture sector saw approval of the 2025-26 procurement policy for paddy and coarse grains, while Ujjwala beneficiaries will receive two free LPG cylinders this year. For infrastructure, the government cleared the greenfield link expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway via Farrukhabad, alongside funds for new townships in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Rampur, and Baghpat.