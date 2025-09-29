'Operation Sindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India On Asia Cup 2025 Victory

CM Devendra Fadnavis And DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India | X

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister lauded the Indian cricket team for their spectacular performance in the Asia Cup 2025 T20 final against Pakistan, praising the players for a historic and emphatic victory.

Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the team, applauding the men in blue who defeated Pakistan. Taking to social media X chief minister wrote, “#OperationSindoor in sports too 🇮🇳 India defeats Pakistan! Congratulations Team India on the massive and historic win! #AsiaCup2025.”

Sharing his excitement, the Deputy CM added, “Jai Hind Mata… Hindustan is the hero of the Asia Cup… Blasted the Pakistani cricket team.” He highlighted the stellar bowling effort led by Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed four crucial wickets, supported by Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel. Their combined efforts restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 146 runs, setting the stage for India’s chase.

On the field, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 guided India to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan, sealing their second T20 Asia Cup title. Chasing 147, India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare, thanks to a 60-run partnership between Varma and Shivam Dube (33 off 22).

Earlier, Pakistan’s openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) gave them a strong start, but a middle-order collapse saw them bowled out for 146. Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4/30, supported by Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah with two wickets each.

This was India’s third win over Pakistan in the tournament.