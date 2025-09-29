Karur Stampede: Heart-Wrenching Video Captures A Father Carrying Lifeless Body Of His Child To Hospital Ward | X/@raavan_india

Chennai: A heart-wrenching video of a father carrying the lifeless body of his child to the Karur General Hospital in Tamil Nadu, surfaced on social media following the tragic stampede that claimed 40 lives and injured many on Saturday, September 27.

The political rally, organised for actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), attracted far more than 10,000 people, the permission for which was initially granted.

Additionally, reports suggest that the venue was changed and Vijay was allegedly seven hours late, which may have worsened the situation. Among the 40 people killed, 10 were children, one of whom was a 2-year-old.

Several disturbing videos from the overcrowded hospital started doing the rounds on social media following the incident. In this video, a man can be seen carrying the body of his young child, as he cries for help from the hospital staff. A nurse standing beside, could also be seen tearing up as the grief-stricken father approaches the ward, already filled with several other injured children. Have a look:

Central and State Governments Announce Relief

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the families of the victims affected by the stampede. Additionally, he also set up an inquiry commission to investigate the matter and assign accountability for the safety failures of the citizens. Many criticised the lack of effective planning and crowd management as the primary factors which led to the mishap. Insufficient security at the venue was also reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced relief for the victims and their families. During his 126th Mann Ki Baat address, Modi said, "Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 for those injured."

Vijay and TVK's Response

Meanwhile, Vijay announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who were injured in the stampede. TVK's legal wing has also requested an independent investigation into the stampede.

According to reports, the Beast actor also received a bomb threat at his Chennai residence following the incident, increasing security around his property.