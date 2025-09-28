From Maha Kumbh To Karur: Stampede-Tragedies That Have Shocked India Between January-September 2025 | Check Full List | File Pic

New Delhi: India witnessed a series of deadly stampedes in 2025, many of them at religious gatherings, festivals and political rallies where massive crowds converged with little room for control or safety. From Uttar Pradesh’s Maha Kumbh to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu, these incidents resulted in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries.



Here are eight such incidents that marked some of the deadliest crowd-related disasters of the year:

1. Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

A BBC News Hindi report found that at least 82 people died in four separate stampedes during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on 29 January, far higher than the Uttar Pradesh government’s official figure of 37 deaths.



The report said families of at least 26 victims were given Rs 5 lakh in cash but were not included in official records, while relatives of 37 recognised victims received Rs 25 lakh through cheques or bank transfers. Some families alleged they were made to sign papers stating deaths were caused by sudden health failures. Nineteen families reported not receiving any compensation.

2. Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

On January 8, six people died and about 40 were hospitalised after a stampede at the ticket counter in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened as devotees queued for free passes to the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, scheduled from January 10 to 12.



Officials said the rush began when a gate was opened to help a devotee with a medical emergency. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a judicial inquiry and suspended several Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials. The state announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for each bereaved family.

3. New Delhi Railway Station

On February 15, 18 people were killed and 15 injured after passengers slipped on a footbridge connecting platforms 14 and 15 at New Delhi railway station.



The bridge, already crowded with passengers headed to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, became the site of a fatal pile-up. Condolences were offered by Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

4. Lairai Devi temple, Goa

Six people died and more than 50 were injured at Shirgao’s Lairai Devi temple on May 3. Tens of thousands had gathered for the annual Jatra festival, with panic spreading near the coal-walking ritual area.



Initial reports suggested a pull-and-push movement triggered the crush. The state government ordered an inquiry, offered compensation and transferred local officials.

5. Jagannath Yatra, Puri

Three devotees, identified as Basanti Sahu, Premakant Mohanty and Prabhati Das, died during the Rath Yatra on June 29 near the Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri district.



At least 50 others were injured when a large morning crowd surged forward to view the deities’ chariots.

6. Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar

A stampede on July 27 at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar killed nine people, including six-year-old Arush. Panic was sparked by rumours of an electric current spreading in a narrow passage.



The final victim, Phoolmati from Barabanki, died three days later in AIIMS-Rishikesh. Several critically injured pilgrims required long-term treatment.

7. Bengaluru RCB Victory Parade

Celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL win on June 4 descended into chaos outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a crowd crush.



A judicial probe found the Karnataka government, RCB, event partner DNA Networks and the Karnataka State Cricket Association all failed to prepare for a turnout of around 2.5 lakh people. The state admitted lack of planning before the High Court.

8. Vijay TVK Rally, Karur

The most recent stampede occurred on September 27 at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led by actor-politician Vijay. At least 39 people were killed and over 80 injured. Officials said the venue had permission for 10,000 but drew more than twice that number, with the late arrival of Vijay contributing to the pressure.



A judicial commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan has been announced. An FIR has named senior TVK leaders Anand and Nirmal Kumar. Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh for each victim’s family, while the state government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation. Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the injured and expressed condolences.