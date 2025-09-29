'Crossed All Limits': Congress Writes To Amit Shah Over BJP Spokesperson's 'Rahul Gandhi Will Be Shot In Chest' Remark On TV Debate | X/Altered by FPJ

New Delhi: The Congress, in a formal letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded immediate and strict action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, accusing him of issuing a direct death threat to Rahul Gandhi during a televised debate.

The letter, dated September 28 and signed by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, described the remarks as “cold, calculated and chilling”.

What Does the Letter Say?

In the letter, Congress said that the threat went beyond political rhetoric and placed the Leader of the Opposition in “immediate danger”. It added that Mahadev’s statement was “not a slip of the tongue, nor careless hyperbole” but an incitement to violence that undermined constitutional guarantees and basic security assurances.

The party further pointed out that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which handles Gandhi’s security, has previously flagged multiple threats to his life in letters to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. One of these communications, Congress alleged, was leaked to the media “under mysterious circumstances”. Against this backdrop, the party argued that Mahadev’s televised remark could not be seen in isolation and raised “serious questions” about a wider conspiracy to normalise violence against Gandhi.

Have a look at the entire statement here:

What Did the BJP Leader Say Against Gandhi?

According to Congress, the remark was made by Printu Mahadev during a News18 Kerala debate. The letter quoted Mahadev saying, “Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest.”

The party said this was a “brazen act of incitement of violence” against a political leader who has already been the subject of repeated threats. It added that similar threats and calls for violence have circulated on social media platforms linked to the BJP, reinforcing fears of an “atmosphere of hate” that leaves Gandhi vulnerable.

What Does Congress Demand Now?

Congress demanded that the home minister should clarify the ruling party’s position on the use of “criminal intimidation, death threats and violence” in political discourse. It called on Shah to ensure an immediate and exemplary legal action through the state police, warning that failure to act would amount to complicity.

“The nation demands immediate, exemplary legal action so that justice is swift, visible and severe,” the letter said. It added that any inaction would be seen as granting a “de facto licence for the legitimisation and normalisation of violence” against the Leader of the Opposition.

The party also framed the threat in the context of the Gandhi family’s history, citing the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. According to the letter, a death threat against Rahul was therefore “not merely an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the democratic spirit he represents”.