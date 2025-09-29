Death Toll In Karur Stampede At Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay’s Rally Climbs To 41 Victims

The death toll from the stampede at Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay's campaign rally in Karur has risen to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries | File Pic

Karur: The death toll from the stampede at Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay's campaign rally in Karur has risen to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries.

Suguna, 65, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and 1 from the Salem district.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic.

Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

A day earlier, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally.

In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a "loss for words" to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind.

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.



கற்பனைக்கும் எட்டாத வகையில், கரூரில் நேற்று நிகழ்ந்ததை நினைத்து, இதயமும் மனதும் மிகமிகக் கனத்துப் போயிருக்கும் சூழல். நம் உறவுகளை இழந்து தவிக்கும் பெருந்துயர்மிகு மனநிலையில், என் மனம் படுகிற வேதனையை எப்படிச் சொல்வதென்றே… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 28, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/UmPmpPUqZD — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2025

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)