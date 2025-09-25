Curfew Imposed In Leh, Heavy Security Deployed; 4 Dead & 50 Detained Amid Violent Clashes - VIDEO | PTI

Leh: Four people were reportedly killed and around 100 others were reported injured during a protest in Leh on Wednesday. Approximately 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly enforced a curfew in Leh on Thursday. Among the injured were several police and paramilitary personnel.

The police crackdown follows a statement by Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, who vowed action against all those involved in Wednesday’s clashes.

“Curfew has been imposed across Leh town. The situation so far is stable. Security forces are on the ground maintaining calm,” Hindustan Times quoted a police officer in Leh as saying.

Police have also registered an FIR and charged Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag in connection with the clashes. However, it is not yet known whether Stanzin is among those detained during the recent crackdown.

A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the central government on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, had descended into violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday.

The Centre, has blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his provocative speeches that triggered massive violence.

The assembly of five or more persons has also been restricted in other major towns as well, including Kargil.

Reason Behind The Protest

The protests centre on a four-point agenda that locals say is essential for safeguarding Ladakh’s interests following its separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019:

Statehood for Ladakh: Campaigners argue that full statehood is necessary to ensure political autonomy beyond its current centrally administered union territory status.

Inclusion in the Sixth Schedule: Protesters want Ladakh brought under Article 244, which provides greater autonomy to tribal areas through Autonomous District Councils. They argue this will preserve local land rights, customs and governance structures.

Separate Public Service Commission: With unemployment among Ladakhi graduates at 26.5%, the second highest in the country, residents are demanding their own service commission to speed up recruitment.

Two Parliamentary Seats: Currently allocated only one Lok Sabha constituency, Ladakhis want representation through two seats to reflect the region’s size and diversity.