Why Is Ladakh Seeing Youth-Led Protests? 4 Key Demands Behind The Unrest In Leh Explained

Ladakh: Violent protests erupted in Leh, the capital of Ladakh, on Wednesday, September 24, after young demonstrators rallied under the banner of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), an independent organisation that has been pressing for constitutional and political safeguards for the union territory.

The unrest came two days after LAB leaders announced they would not end their hunger strike until their core demands were met. The clashes have resulted in four deaths leaving several injured.

Protests Rise Amid Stalled Talks

The LAB, joined by the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been engaged in dialogue with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) since December 2024. While the MHA had fixed October 6 as the date for the next round of talks, LAB leaders objected to what they described as unilateral dictation of the schedule.

On Wednesday, protests turned violent with incidents of arson reported at the ruling BJP’s Leh office. LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey, speaking to PTI, warned that public patience was running thin. “Our protest is peaceful, but people are getting impatient. The situation may get out of our hands... The talks have already been delayed,” he said.

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a 35-day hunger strike under the LAB’s umbrella since September 10, condemned the violence and ended his protest in dismay. He had earlier urged the BJP-led central government to fulfil its promise of bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution before upcoming Hill Council polls.

The Four Core Demands

The protests centre on a four-point agenda that locals say is essential for safeguarding Ladakh’s interests following its separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019:

Statehood for Ladakh: Campaigners argue that full statehood is necessary to ensure political autonomy beyond its current centrally administered union territory status.

Inclusion in the Sixth Schedule: Protesters want Ladakh brought under Article 244, which provides greater autonomy to tribal areas through Autonomous District Councils. They argue this will preserve local land rights, customs and governance structures.

Separate Public Service Commission: With unemployment among Ladakhi graduates at 26.5%, the second highest in the country, residents are demanding their own service commission to speed up recruitment.

Two Parliamentary Seats: Currently allocated only one Lok Sabha constituency, Ladakhis want representation through two seats to reflect the region’s size and diversity.

While the government has reportedly expressed willingness to discuss a local service commission and additional parliamentary representation, it has dismissed outright the demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

The ongoing agitation reflects deepening frustration in Ladakh over what many see as unfulfilled promises and neglect. As Dorjey put it, “Our demands have been here for the last five years... Even the Constitution of India was framed in two years.”