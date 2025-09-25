 Odisha: Five Killed, Five Critically Injured As Truck Collides With Passenger Bus On NH-520 In Sundargarh
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
At least five people, including two women, were killed in a collision between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. | Representational image

Bhubaneswar: At least five people, including two women, were killed in a collision between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 520 around 11 am at a place near K Baling Police Station, a senior officer said.

"Five people were killed in the accident. Five others were critically injured," he said.

Local police, fire and emergency service personnel have been engaged in the rescue operation, he said, adding that injured persons have been taken to a nearby government hospital.



According to K Baling Police Station sub-inspector Basudev Behera, the accident took place when the bus was running on the wrong route due to the repair work on the road.

The bus was on its way to Koida from Rourkela when the accident took place.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

