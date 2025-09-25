Chennai-One App Launhced, Crosses 1.3 Lakh Downloads In One Day

Chennai One app | Google Play Store

Tamil Nadu's innovative multi-modal transport app, Chennai-One was launched on Google Play and Apple App Store in India. The app has made an impressive start with downloads reported to be at 1.3 lakh and ticket bookings reported at 4,394 within its first day. Unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the app aims to streamline urban mobility for the city's 48 lakh commuters by integrating various public transport options into a single platform.

The app connects 621 routes of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) involving 3,436 buses, three suburban and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) railway lines, and two metro corridors. On launch day, MTC buses accounted for the majority of bookings at 2,308 tickets (53 percent), followed by suburban/MRTS trains with 1,110 (25 percent) and metro services at 976 (22 percent). Additionally, the app features Namma Yatri autos, with one lakh drivers already registered.

Developed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) at a cost of Rs. 8 crore, Chennai-One operates on a GPS-powered system akin to ride-hailing services like Uber and Rapido. It tracks users and vehicles in real-time, suggests the nearest stops or stations, displays live routes and schedules, and enables cashless ticket purchases via UPI. Tickets are valid until the end of the day and can be scanned upon boarding.

The app is maintained under a five-year contract by Bengaluru-based Moving Tech Innovations Private Limited, the operators of the Namma Yatri platform. While tickets must currently be bought separately for each mode, future enhancements are planned, including integration with private bus operators to add 1,500 more buses, railway return passes, monthly MTC passes, and tie-ups with Ola and Uber. Government schemes like Vidiyal Payanam for free bus travel for women and free college passes are also being incorporated.

What is the Chennai-One App?

Chennai-One is India's first integrated multi-modal transport app, designed to unify public transportation networks in Chennai. It serves as a one-stop platform for commuters to plan and book journeys across buses, trains, metro lines, and autos, catering to the city's vast commuter base of 48 lakh people.

Features of the Chennai-One App

Multi-Modal Integration: Combines MTC buses (621 routes, 3,436 buses), suburban/MRTS railways (three lines), metro corridors (two lines), and Namma Yatri autos (one lakh drivers signed up).

Real-Time Tracking: GPS-powered system tracks users and vehicles, suggesting nearest stops/stations and displaying live routes/schedules.

Cashless Ticketing: Allows ticket purchases via UPI, with QR code scanning for boarding; tickets valid until end of day.

Trip Planning: Offers multi-route suggestions, next-vehicle updates, and lists top city destinations with images for easy planning.

The Chennai-One app is available for free download on both Android and iOS platforms.