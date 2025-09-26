'Hugged Me Tightly, Rubbed Up Against Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Harrowing Experience Of Being Groped By Man In Bandra

Representational image |

Mumbai: A Mumbai woman has described a frightening episode of street harassment in Bandra that she shared on Reddit, raising concern among residents and online users. In a post titled 'Never expected Bandra to be Unsafe. Rant,' the woman, who identified herself as an early-30s resident of Bandra, said she was grabbed and groped by a man on a well-lit, crowded road at about 7:45 pm while running errands.

Details Of The Harrowing Incident

According to her detailed account, she dresses extremely modestly when out, a point she stressed to counter the notion that clothing invites harassment. She said the incidents of harassment had been recurring over recent months, including being followed home multiple times and being catcalled, but that the latest episode was the most shocking.

“A random guy just walked towards me hastily and hugged me very, very tightly and rubbed up against me,” she wrote. She said she started screaming; the man released her, appeared frightened by her reaction and repeatedly apologised.

The woman added that she struck the man several times with her tote bag during the altercation, but did not physically assault him further because she feared injuring her hand. Initially shaken and questioning whether she had done something to provoke the attack, she later concluded it was not her fault and continued with her tasks, though visibly upset.

Victim Shares Location To Warn Others

Her post drew many replies, and after readers requested details to warn others, she updated her account to specify the location: near the Peace Haven bungalow on Perry Cross Road in Bandra. The thread also reflected broader frustration; she wrote that residents have become desensitised to street harassment and that the city’s reputation for safety for women felt like an illusion.

The post has raised fresh debate about public safety in Bandra, a busy suburb popular with shoppers and office-goers. Several commenters urged the woman to file a police complaint; others shared similar experiences of being followed or harassed. As of this report, there is no confirmation from police or the woman that a formal complaint has been registered, and no arrests have been reported.

