MP: Outsourced Power Employee Working Atop Electric Pole Dies Of Electrocution

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An outsourced employee of power distribution company was electrocuted to death while conducting repairs in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, police said on Monday. The victim climbed the electric pole for the repair work, when power supply resumed unexpectedly, leading to the his death on spot.

Following the accident, the victim was rushed to a community hospital by his colleagues and relatives. Relatives of the deceased have accused the electricity distribution company of negligence, demanding the suspension of the responsible company official.

The unfortunate incident unfurled around 12:30 pm on Sunday afternoon when Ankit Baria, an outsourced employee of the electricity distribution company, was tied up in repair work atop an electric pole at the rehabilitation site of Mundla village, Dhar. Accompanied by another employee named Baban, Baria was in the middle of improvement work when electricity supply unexpectedly resumed.

Ankit fell down the pole after electrocution and was immediately taken to the nearest community hospital where he was declared dead. He then was taken to a private hospital but all the efforts were in vain.

After being brought to the community hospital for post-mortem examination, chaos arose when relatives of the deceased employee caused a disturbance. Their distress escalated as they demanded the presence of company official JE Dilip Rathore, who was accused of switching off his mobile phone and leaving the premises. The unfortunate relatives insisted on Rathore's suspension, intensifying the already tense situation at the hospital.

Following the turmoil, officials from Sundrail village in Vivikanm arrived at the scene. Prior to their arrival, the deceased's relatives secured written assurances regarding the compensation amount from the company, insurance claims, and other demands. TI Santosh Singh Yadav was present at the scene alongside the police force during this time.