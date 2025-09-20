Zubeen Garg's ₹70 Crore Net Worth: Inside Late Assamese Singer's Luxurious Car Collection & More

Zubeen Garg | Instagram

Zubeen Garg’s sudden passing in September 2025 left India mourning not just a voice but a phenomenon. At 52, the Assamese icon was more than a singer; he was a composer, actor, filmmaker, and cultural force who bridged regional sounds with national recognition. From soulful melodies to chartbusters, his artistry carved a permanent place in India’s music history.

About Zubeen Garg

Born in Assam, Zubeen was a prodigy who played tabla, painted, and penned lyrics before he became a household name. His versatility was unmatched; he sang in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and beyond, always experimenting with style and sound.

While Bollywood discovered him with Ya Ali from Gangster (2006), his admirers knew his genius had been shaping Northeast India’s music scene long before. That hit only amplified what he had already achieved back home.

Inside Zubeen Garg's net worth

His success wasn’t limited to the stage or studio. Zubeen built a fortune through multiple avenues, including film projects, live concerts across the globe, royalties, brand endorsements, and music sales. Reports from Pratidin Time estimated his net worth at around Rs 70 crore ($8 million) in 2024.

Though his monthly earnings were never disclosed, insiders noted that he was constantly in demand. If there was a big music or film project, Zubeen was often at the heart of it.

Luxurious car collection

A true connoisseur of the finer things, Zubeen indulged in a luxe lifestyle. His collection of cars included a Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover Velar, BMW X5, and a custom-coated Isuzu SUV. Equally passionate about bikes, he was frequently spotted riding powerful two-wheelers around Guwahati or Jorhat, his garage reflecting both sophistication and thrill-seeking energy.

Zubeen Garg's death

In September 2025, while scuba diving in Singapore, Zubeen tragically suffered breathing difficulties that proved fatal. According to reports, Garg was pulled out of the sea by Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not survive.

Garg's last video, which surfaced online after his death, showed him jumping into the sea while wearing a life jacket. However, he allegedly returned to the boat, removed his life jacket, and jumped in again.