World Monkey Day: Origin and significance of this unusual occasion

Monkeys might be considered a menace in some parts of the world owing to their rather problematic interactions with human beings, but did you know that there are annual events to mark their existence and to raise awareness? There is even an unofficial observance known as International Monkey Day or World Monkey Day that sees fundraising efforts and commemorative events by zoos.

Now, to be fair, many see Monkey Day as being more about celebrating primate-like behaviour, rather than the animals themselves. And according to some articles, Hallmark Cards would even have you believe that it is a "day when monkey business is actually encouraged". Begun in the year 2000 by artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin as a part of their comic strips, the occasion has gained prominence over the years.