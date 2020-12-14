World Monkey Day: Origin and significance of this unusual occasion

Monkeys might be considered a menace in some parts of the world owing to their rather problematic interactions with human beings, but did you know that there are annual events to mark their existence and to raise awareness? There is even an unofficial observance known as International Monkey Day or World Monkey Day that sees fundraising efforts and commemorative events by zoos.
Now, to be fair, many see Monkey Day as being more about celebrating primate-like behaviour, rather than the animals themselves. And according to some articles, Hallmark Cards would even have you believe that it is a "day when monkey business is actually encouraged". Begun in the year 2000 by artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin as a part of their comic strips, the occasion has gained prominence over the years.
The two had been students at Michigan State University when a small prank by Sorrow turned into an occasion that was celebrated by him and his friends. Gradually the idea gained notoriety, and then began including references to "Monkey Day" in their Fetus-X comic strip. Gradually, it became an internationally recognised concept, finding support in various countries.
King Kong was released on December 14, and the creators of Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb released a short feature starring Crystal the Monkey on Monkey Day in December 2014.
Incidentally, December 14 is not just Monkey Day. Other unofficial celebrations on the same date include National Bouillabaisse Day in the United States and national Roast Chestnuts Day.
