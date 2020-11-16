International Day for Tolerance: Meaning, significance and other details

In this day and age, there are often clashes and differences of opinion, some more violent than others. While of of these now occur virtually, others can rapidly escalate into violence and bloodshed. Even a quick perusal of the news throws up countless instances of communal clashes, caste-based violence, religious intolerance and more.

It is with this situation (with the specific instances varying over time) in mind that UNESCO's member states on 6 November 1995 adopted a Declaration of Principles on Tolerance. Since then, the UN has observed the day as the International Day for Tolerance. Incidentally, 1995 had been proclaimed as the United Nations Year for Tolerance by the UN General Assembly in 1993 at the initiative of UNESCO. In 1996, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution and invited UN Member States to observe the International Day for Tolerance on 16 November.