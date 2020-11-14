Bangladeshi teenager Sadat Rahman wins International Children’s Peace Prize 2020; Twitter applauds

Reportedly, the 17-year-old has set up a social organization and mobile app "Cyber Teens" to stop cyberbullying. Sadat started his campaign after a 15-year-old girl committed suicide after suffering from cyberbullying. The app "Cyber Teens" has given a platform to helpless teenagers needing help.

The app has already supported over 300 victims of cyberbullying and led to the arrest of eight perpetrators of cybercrimes, and the app has reached over 45,000 teenagers, a report said.

"In 2017 Rohingya people sought refuge in Bangladesh due to violence in their country, I started organizing activities for them, it was then that I discovered the power of youth coming together [..]," Sadat was quoted as saying in the Hague.

"I feel proud to represent Bangladesh to the rest of the world with my work," he said while adding that his success will be "when no one needs to use my app and there will be no cyberbullying anymore."

Twitter users hailed Sadat Rahman for his work. "Congratulations to Sadat Rahman from Bangladesh for wining the International Children’s Peace Prize 2020," tweeted Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai.

"Heartiest Congratulations!!! Sadat Rahman, a 17-year old teenager from Narail of Bangladesh, has won the International Children's Peace Prize 2020. The expert committee selected Sadat as the winner from 142 applicants from 42 countries," said a Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: