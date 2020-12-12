World Retail Employees Day 2020: Sadhguru shares message of appreciation for employees around the world

As we exit 2020 on the back of a pandemic that can’t seem to get enough of us, we owe the year’s last hurrah this segment of people who took client service to another level in these challenging times. As customers hastily rearranged their lives and their shopping choices, this silent army in cities and towns around the world not only ensured that we were well supplied but also ensured economic continuity for nations.

Retail Employees Day was launched in 2011 by the Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) and supported by Retailers Association of India (RAI). Since the first Retail Employees Day celebrated in India by 20,000 people, the initiative has grown to be embraced by countries around the world. In 2019, the initiative touched the lives of 15 million retail employees around the world including India, Turkey, UAE, the Philippines and Bangladesh. Close to 1000 brands acknowledge and appreciate their employees for their services on this day.

Watch the whole video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7efRYqG0lQ&feature=emb_title