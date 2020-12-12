World Retail Employees Day 2020: Sadhguru shares message of appreciation for employees around the world

On World Retail Employees Day, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, shared a warm message of appreciation for retail employees around the world, calling them the “foot soldiers of retail industry (who) have been out there serving us at various levels.” In his two and a half minute video message, Sadhguru said, “These unsung heroes definitely need to be acknowledged by us as a significant part of our social and economic structure,” and called on people to demonstrate our gratitude for them. “The next time you are in any shop, acknowledge their service with a smile, with a thank you or a namaskar. This is very important because during these pandemic times, they have exposed themselves, risking their lives just to ensure service is available to us at all levels,” he said.
As we exit 2020 on the back of a pandemic that can’t seem to get enough of us, we owe the year’s last hurrah this segment of people who took client service to another level in these challenging times. As customers hastily rearranged their lives and their shopping choices, this silent army in cities and towns around the world not only ensured that we were well supplied but also ensured economic continuity for nations.
Retail Employees Day was launched in 2011 by the Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN) and supported by Retailers Association of India (RAI). Since the first Retail Employees Day celebrated in India by 20,000 people, the initiative has grown to be embraced by countries around the world. In 2019, the initiative touched the lives of 15 million retail employees around the world including India, Turkey, UAE, the Philippines and Bangladesh. Close to 1000 brands acknowledge and appreciate their employees for their services on this day.
Watch the whole video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7efRYqG0lQ&feature=emb_title
