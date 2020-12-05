World Soil Day 2020: Sadhguru says soil is neither a commodity nor an infinite resource

On World Soil Day, Sadhguru, Founder — Isha Foundation, called attention to the urgent need to restore soil health on the planet. “#Soil is neither a commodity nor an infinite resource. If we destroy it, Life will cease on this planet. The most simple and effective solution is to bring back #Trees- there is simply no other way to restore Soil health. Let’s make it happen,” Sadhguru tweeted while tagging global conservation bodies that promote nature-based solutions for land restoration.
Sadhguru has launched several grassroots ecological projects whose primary objective is to restore soil nutrients. Isha also works extensively with farmers in natural soil revival programmes. Sadhguru has been meeting the heads of leading UN bodies and other global ecological initiatives to stress on the urgent to address desertification. “The most important thing on the planet is to ensure that the desertification stops,” he said recently in response to a question on the deteriorating quality of soil on the planet. He added that there are only two ways to restore soil health: through animal waste and leaves from the trees. “There is simply nothing else to put back,” he said.
According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), soil degradation is one of the gravest ecological challenges of our times. Several countries including India have pledged to collectively restore 350 million hectares of degraded land in the coming decade. India will contribute 26 million hectares to this effort. The Cauvery Calling project alone will contribute more than 1 million hectares of restored land to support the country’s commitment.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)