World Soil Day 2020: Sadhguru says soil is neither a commodity nor an infinite resource

On World Soil Day, Sadhguru, Founder — Isha Foundation, called attention to the urgent need to restore soil health on the planet. “#Soil is neither a commodity nor an infinite resource. If we destroy it, Life will cease on this planet. The most simple and effective solution is to bring back #Trees- there is simply no other way to restore Soil health. Let’s make it happen,” Sadhguru tweeted while tagging global conservation bodies that promote nature-based solutions for land restoration.

Sadhguru has launched several grassroots ecological projects whose primary objective is to restore soil nutrients. Isha also works extensively with farmers in natural soil revival programmes. Sadhguru has been meeting the heads of leading UN bodies and other global ecological initiatives to stress on the urgent to address desertification. “The most important thing on the planet is to ensure that the desertification stops,” he said recently in response to a question on the deteriorating quality of soil on the planet. He added that there are only two ways to restore soil health: through animal waste and leaves from the trees. “There is simply nothing else to put back,” he said.