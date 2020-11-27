Harvard Medical School's BIDMC opens 'Sadhguru Center For A Conscious Planet' in US

Globally, there is growing acceptance of the role of human consciousness in supporting the advancement of medical science. A new initiative by Harvard Medical School affiliate Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston has taken a bold step towards pushing the boundaries of medical science to explore how raising human consciousness can augment healing and recovery.
BIDMC’s Department of Anesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine has established the Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet with the objective of improving the health of patients and the broader community through scientific research in three connected areas of Consciousness, Cognition and Compassion. BIDMC’s mission is to teach technologies for inner well-being and raise every human being to the peak of their potential. Using scientific tools, the Center's research and ongoing clinical studies are focused on establishing the relationship between meditative practices and physiological changes. The initiative is part of Sadhguru’s mission to establish global platforms that will raise individual human consciousness to accelerate the journey towards creating a Conscious Planet.
“This unique center will use a scientific approach to integrate medical and contemplative sciences, help identify methods to improve and enhance the physical and mental health of our patients, providers and community,” said Bala Subramaniam, MD, MPH, Director of Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet.
"Harvard Medical School affiliate Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has established the 'Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet' to explore how Consciousness, Cognition and Compassion can be harnessed to augment healing. We’re delighted and excited to associate with the Center," Isha Foundation said in a tweet.
The Center’s research will focus on (1) expanding the understanding of human consciousness, cognition, and compassion; (2) creating medical and contemplative interventions to reduce cognitive decline and accelerate recovery after surgery and critical illness; (3) using meditation techniques to enhance well-being; (4) promoting collaboration across other disciplines, and (5) educating the community about best practices.
The Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet will bring together scientific investigators, experienced meditators, experts in the fields of medicine, contemplative sciences and others in exploratory research in this field. Based on their findings, the Center aims to develop education programs for health care workers, patients and the public about the role of meditative techniques and to improve cognition and well-being.
Details on "Sadhguru Center For A Conscious Planet": https://www.bidmc.org/research/research-by-department/anesthesia-critical-care-and-pain-medicine/research-centers/sadhguru-center
