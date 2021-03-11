World Kidney Day: Here are tips on prevention of kidney stones

Fluids

Water is inexpensive & easily available. The amount of water a person needs to drink depends on the weather and the person’s activity level. People who have had a kidney stone should drink enough water and other fluids to produce at least 2 litres of urine a day. This can be achieved by drinking about 3-4 litres of water every day. The amount should be consumed on a periodic basis about a glass or two every hour. People who work in hot weather need more fluid to replenish fluid they lose through sweat. Drinking enough water helps to keep urine diluted and flushes away materials that might form stones and is the most important thing a person can do to prevent kidney stones. Soft water intake is recommended. Hard water should be boiled and cooled before consumption.

Citrus drinks like lemon and orange juice protect against stone formation because they contain citrate, which inhibits stone formation.

Fluids like grapefruit juice, colas, beer, wine, coffee, and tea should be avoided in excess as they contain substances, which helps in the stone formation.