Detoxify kidneys with magical drinks

One of the major functions of the kidneys is to flush out waste products, toxins and excess fluid from the body through urine. It is very essential to detoxify our kidneys since it also helps purify the blood. And, like the way we clean the filter of a water purifier without fail, similarly, it is very essential to clean and detoxify ‘natural filter’ (kidneys) to avoid health problems. And, if we fail to keep our kidneys clean and healthy, it can disrupt its purification process which can trigger health complications like urinary disorders, chronic stomach pain, fever, nausea and vomiting. To make matters worse, the accumulated toxins in the kidneys can hamper the process of blood purification which can even lead to death.

Before you panic and pick up your phone to consult ‘Dr Google’ about kidney issues, Health Solution Channel brings to you two easy ayurvedic remedies. These comprise of common ingredients used in cooking and will surely help in detoxifying kidney, naturally.

Goodness of coriander

When it comes to the cleansing of kidneys, coriander (dhaniya) is on of the most effective ingredients as it has detoxification properties. Apart from coriander, another important ingredient is cumin seeds (jeera), which is used in everyday cooking. You can easily make a homemade detox drink with coriander, cumin seeds and lemon.

To make the drink: Take some coriander leaves (wash it thoroughly), dry cumin seeds and three to four slices of lemon (don’t peel off the skin). Now, take one litre of water and boil it on mild flame. Add coriander leaves in the boiling water and let it simmer for 10 mins on a mild flame. Then, add lemon slices and one tbsp cumin seeds and again, boil all the ingredients for another five minutes. Strain the water and consume it once a day or whenever you want. This drink will not only keep kidney-related diseases at bay, but will also ward off all kinds of tummy troubles. But, make sure to warm up the drink before consuming.

Benefits of corn silk

Corn silk is another natural ingredient that helps detoxify kidneys and lower the odds of developing a kidney stone. Usually we throw away the silky threads, but in reality, they have several immunity boosting and healing powers. It has the capacity to cleanse our bladder and kidneys and also helps regulates blood sugar levels.

To make the drink: Pluck the corn silk carefully (we need around one bowl). Take two glasses of water and boil it well. Put the corn silk in boiling water and let it simmer for a while. Then add in two slices of lemon. Boil it well until its quantity is reduced to one glass. Strain the drink and have it twice a day (morning and evening). Make sure you drink it on empty stomach. Drink it twice a day after every 15 days. This drink can be helpful for those who are suffering from a kidney stone. And just the coriander and cumin drink, this too can keep your kidneys fit and fine.