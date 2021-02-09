World Pulses Day 2021: Quick and easy recipes for a healthy diet

Since 2019, 10th February is observed as World Pulses Day. The seventy-third session of the United Nations General Assembly assigned the day with the aim of bringing attention to the pulses sector and spread awareness about it's importance.
The nutritional benefits of pulses are immense. Moreover, the day is linked to the United Nations' aim for promoting sustainable development.
Here are a few quick recipes with pulses-
Channa Masala
Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottom pan and add the chopped onions and fry until golden brown. Add ginger, chilies, curry leaves, cumin, chili powder, coriander and salt, and mix together. Stir-fry for 5 minutes and then add chick peas (chana) and cook over medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Your Channa Masala is ready to serve.
Lima Beans
Chop the onions, ginger, green chili and tomato and heat the oil in a thick bottomed pan. Add some chopped onion and fry. Add green and red dry chili, ginger, coriander powder, cumin powder and cardamoms and fry for 3 minutes. Add the main ingredient- lima beans. Stir fry for 3 minutes. Add salt and chopped tomatoes an add 1 tbsp. lemon juice. Allow simmering for 5-7 minutes and TADA!!
Lemon daal
Warm the oil in heavy-bottom pan. Add the ginger, garlic, chili powder and turmeric to the dal and add the dal and stir in 2 cups of water. Boil over medium, heat with the lid slightly ajar. Cook for 15-20 minutes, until the dal is soft. Add the salt, lemon juice and some more water if needed.
Louki Chana daal
Pick through the dal and wash it. Drain the water. Add 3 cups of water to a heavy pot and add dal, 1 tbsp of ghee or oil, turmeric, ginger and salt to taste. Boil the dal. Reduce heat. Add zucchini and garam masala and let it simmer. As dal is simmering, heat ghee in a small sauce pan and fry cumin seeds and red chilies till they brown. Add coriander powder and fry the seasonings for 2-3 minutes. Pour the seasonings into dal and let it continue to simmer on low until the zucchini is butter soft. Adjust the water so that the dal has the consistency you like.
Moong dal salad
Rinse moong dal in cold water, add 1 ½cup of water to the dal and let it soak for an hour minimum. Wash-dry the carrots and cucumber, grate both, add finely chopped coriander and set aside in a large bowl. Drain the moong dal set aside. Take a non-stick pan add 1 tsp of olive oil, a pinch of asafetida (hing), mustard seeds, let them splutter. Then add finely chopped green chili, and the drained moon dal, sauté for 2 minutes and here you have a tasty and healthy Moong dal salad.