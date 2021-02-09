World Pulses Day 2021: Quick and easy recipes for a healthy diet

Since 2019, 10th February is observed as World Pulses Day. The seventy-third session of the United Nations General Assembly assigned the day with the aim of bringing attention to the pulses sector and spread awareness about it's importance.

The nutritional benefits of pulses are immense. Moreover, the day is linked to the United Nations' aim for promoting sustainable development.

Here are a few quick recipes with pulses-

Channa Masala

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottom pan and add the chopped onions and fry until golden brown. Add ginger, chilies, curry leaves, cumin, chili powder, coriander and salt, and mix together. Stir-fry for 5 minutes and then add chick peas (chana) and cook over medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Your Channa Masala is ready to serve.