World Hepatitis Day: Liver Related Problems On Rise Among 23-35 Years Olds |

Doctors have raised concerns regarding the rise in liver-related problems among youngsters as people aged between 23-35 years old are facing more liver issues. Doctors have also highlighted that 60% of patients presenting for treatment with hepatitis infection have not received the hepatitis vaccine.

The liver is a vital organ that is responsible for various functions in the body including detoxification, nutrient processing, regulating hormones, repairing damaged tissues, functions of the immune system, and storing essential nutrients and chemicals. There is a growing concern regarding liver disease among youngsters between the age group of 23-35 years old. Various conditions such as alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis are causing liver damage. This has led to higher mortality and morbidity rates in the youth.

Currently, there’s been a significant rise in experiencing liver-related problems. Various factors that cause harm to your liver are alcohol consumption, smoking cigarettes, not drinking enough water, excessive sodium intake, viral infection, and taking certain medications for prolonged periods. Health conditions like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels can potentially increase the chances of developing liver-related problems.

Dr Uday Sanglodkar, senior consultant hepatologist at Gleneagles Hospitals Parel, said “Liver-related severe conditions like acute viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, Alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver, and non-alcoholic fatty liver related chronic liver diseases are significantly rising in the youngsters aged 23-35. The ratio of men is almost twice as high compared to women. This number has surged in the last few years because of unhealthy lifestyle practices and excess use of alcohol considered a routine social norm. In my routine practice, the numbers have gone up as compared to the last 5 years. I am seeing 1 in 5th patients is young adult suffering from liver disease not compared to last year but yes as compared to last 5 years.”

Cirrhosis is a serious condition that can potentially damage your liver and cause permanent scarring of the tissues. These scar tissues actively hijack healthy tissues present in the liver. Over time, normal liver starts accumulating fat in excess which over time results in swelling and scarring of normal liver tissue. NASH, non-alcoholic fatty liver is an excessive buildup of fat around the liver in those who drink occasionally or not at all.

Timely screening and management of these fatal liver conditions are key to improving the outcome and saving the lives of youngsters battling liver disease.

Dr Prakash Kurane, general & HPB surgeon at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, said, "The rise of liver disease among youngsters is owing to alcohol consumption, inviting conditions like fatty liver disease and alcoholic hepatitis. Poor dietary choices high in processed foods and sugar can also cause liver damage at a younger age. Unprotected sexual activity with infected persons and sharing of needles for drug abuse too is an important cause of the increasing incidence of liver disease. Another important cause of hepatitis is the intake of medications toxic to the liver especially spurious medicines under the barb of ayurvedic medicines. 60% of patients presenting for treatment with hepatitis infection have not received the hepatitis vaccine. In general, Men have a higher incidence of hepatitis than females. However, the severity of hepatitis E-related complications is higher in pregnant females.’’