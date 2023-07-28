World Hepatitis Day: All You Need To Know About The Liver Disease |

On July 28, people across the globe observe 'World Hepatitis Day' to raise awareness about the liver disease, which records approximately 1.4 million people deaths annually, as stated in medical journals. While it is said that one of the main causes of his disease is alcohol intake, there are other reasons leading to it as well. Also, it has available treatment and care options. On this day, here's all you need to know about Hepatitis.

Can non-drinkers get Hepatitis?

It is often said that intoxicants such as alcohol adversely affect the liver. However, there is evidence that Hepatitis is not restricted only to those who consume alcohol. Experts point out that certain medical conditions and their drugs can make a patient prone to Hepatitis. "Liver disease incidence is rising in non-drinkers due to obesity causing fatty liver, " say doctors at the Medanta Hospital.

There are five main types of viral hepatitis, categorized as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Each type is caused by a different virus and has varying modes of transmission and outcomes. Of these, Hepatitis B is the most common which is transmitted through infected blood, sexual contact, or from mother during childbirth. Meanwhile, contaminated food or water can lead to HEV or HAV.

Alcoholic Hepatitis

Throwing light on Alcoholic Hepatitis, Gastroenterologist Dr. Rajesh Puri suggests that an alcohol intake over 60-80g/day for 8-10 years leads to alcoholic liver disease, with symptoms like jaundice and enlarged liver. He recommends a cut down on alcohol consumption. "For non-harmful consumption, limit alcohol to 40g/day. Avoid alcohol with fatty liver, hepatitis B or C," notes the health expert while adding that "One can promote liver health and maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and nutritious diet."

Prevention & Care

Avoid sharing needles, and personalised items such as razors, nail cutters, scissors, toothbrushes, and hair clippers.

Be alert while getting tattooed to avoid getting infected; ensure sterilised tools are used.

Symptoms & Treatment

The liver disease can be asymptomatic in some cases, while others suffer severe abdominal pain, fatigue, nausea, and symptoms similar to jaundice (pale skin and yellow nails). One must consult the doctor and get tested for proper care.

