PCOS awareness month: Is ‘No to motherhood’ a solution? Decode the health condition at various stages of woman’s life

PCOS awareness month: Is 'No to motherhood' a solution?

The 'no-to-motherhood' attitude seems to be prevalent in some females now-a-days, who do respect the role of a parent but don't desire to be one. Repeated studies have traced facts that modern women, falling under the reproductive age, are not equally ready or willing to embrace motherhood, in comparison to our ancestors.

Apart from general cases, women with polycystic ovaries are prone to miscarriages, complications during pregnancy and more relating to reproductive health. Is having a ‘No to motherhood’ a solution from the medical condition?

This PCOS awareness month, take a while to understand your health better. "PCOS is a serious common, genetic, hormonal and a metabolic health condition that affects women. It is a leading cause of infertility and complications in a woman's reproductive wellness cycle, says Delhi-based medico Dr Nivedita Kaul.

As women with PCO are on a higher risk to issues with pregnancy, child birth and the following scenarios, here's a sneak peak into understanding polycystic ovarian syndrome in detail. “Don’t worry” is something that most people would say to console and make you feel good in times of difficulties, however, here’s a much detailed approach towards the ailment and its related concerns.

Understanding PCOS at various stages of a woman’s life:

Puberty

Early detection paves way to longer and intensive care. Experts have strongly recommended females to keep a record of their menstrual cycle, from days of bleeding to the severity of flow, and approach them in case of any noticed abnormalities.

Sex-life and libido

Females with polycystic ovarian syndrome or disorder, generally, hold reduced sexual desire and a passive side during sexual activity. With the limited yet prevalent research in this regard, it can be viewed that factors such as physical (hirsutism, obesity), emotional (mood swings, lack of desire and excitement) and hormonal fluctuations can affect the sexual life of PCOS patients.

Pregnancy

PCOS is known to cause problems in conceiving, complications in pregnancy. Women with PCOS are more likely to suffer a miscarriage than those without. They are also at a higher risk to develop complications like gestational diabetes, pregnancy induced hypertension and preeclampsia their babies are at an increased risk of preterm birth.

Breastfeeding

Safe! Though most of the PCOS women can breastfeed, they initially face issues. However, once breastfeeding is established, they generally tend to no longer hold concerns.

Menopause

Metabolic changes, mainly lipid profile and reproductive hormones, are different in PCOS and non PCOS menopausal women. According to the experts, women with PCOS reach menopause a little later and have lower serum Follicle-stimulating hormone FSH.

Is ‘No to motherhood’ attitude a safe escape or solution for PCOS?

Healthcare experts refused the thought that PCOS can go unattended in lack of desire to embrace motherhood in means of conceiving or being a biological mother.

“It affects other organs than just ovaries. Yes, PCOS is primarily known for troubled ovulation and infertility concerns,” Dr Aruna Kalra, a Gurgaon-based obstetrician, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, stated while further adding that people falling into the condition may have a higher risk towards cardiac diseases, Diabetes (Type 2), osteoporosis; the hyperandrogenic condition can cause acne, unwanted facial hair and male-patterns of baldness while no or irregular periods could may lead to endometrial or ovarian cancer.

The opinion was seconded by Dr Nivedita Kaul, who said, "PCO is a leading cause of female infertility along being a precursor for other serious health concerns like obesity, cardiovascular disease and uterine cancer." She added, "Even if a female chooses not to get pregnant, polycystic ovaries - which concerns with hormonal imbalances - impacts the one's overall bodily functioning and may pose threat to individual's metabolism."

In any case, PCOS can’t be ignored due to the health condition being a multifactorial one - affecting one’s overall bodily function and not just the reproductive organs.

(With inputs from an interview with health experts: Dr. Shilpa Agrawal, Dr. A Prasannalatha, Dr Aruna Kalra and Dr Nivedita Kaul.)