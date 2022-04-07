World Health Day: 10 ways to stay fit

This year, in the face of the Covid pandemic, a polluted planet and an increasing incidence of diseases, the theme for World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our Planet, Our Health’. The WHO website said: “In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. This World Health Day, here are different ways you can adopt to stay fit and healthy.

1. Sleep: Sleep has an effect on your physical and mental health tremendously and that’s the reason why you should get enough of sleep. A lack of sleep adversely affects metabolism, concentration, mood, memory, motor skills, stress hormones, the immune system and cardiovascular health. Sleep aids the body to heal, repair and rejuvenate itself, while you are at it. Getting enough sleep for at least 8 hours is necessary to stay fit and healthy.

2. Kick your bad habits: Bad habits that you should be quitting are smoking, drugs, alcohol, unsafe sex and other unhealthy addictions. To lead a healthy life, you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes doing yoga, meditation and having the right kind of foods. Quit eating unhealthy foods like fast foods, alcohol, and refined sugar. Eat them once in a while but not daily.

3. Go in for regular check-ups: You should go visit your physician once in every 3 to 4 months to make sure you are fitter. Getting medical check-ups once in a month benefits you because if there is something awry in the body, you will be aware of it. Do breast or testicular check-ups and get suspicious moles checked. If there is something abnormal in the body, you will get to know early and it can be treated quickly.

4. Exercise: Exercise is important for being fit and healthy. Cardiovascular exercises aid in strengthening the heart and lungs, strength-training helps to strengthen the muscles and stretching exercises aid in reducing the risk of an injury by increasing flexibility. Exercise on a daily basis improves circulation and body awareness and can help combat depression. Take out 10 minutes from your daily schedule and enjoy a walk a few times a week.

5. Drink water: Hydration is needed by the body to function properly. Most foods contain fluids that will help to keep your bodies hydrated and fresh. Fruits such as cucumbers, watermelon, mangoes, etc., contain water in them. These fruits will help cleanse the organs and your digestive system, thus maintaining a healthy body. Being hydrated is vital for the brain as well as for eliminating the toxins out from the body.

7. Eat healthy foods: Include as many as fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains in your diet as possible. Consume lean sources of protein like poultry, fish, beans and tofu. Try to eat balanced meals, but make sure that you don’t overeat. Snack on whole foods such as nuts, vegetables and fruits, and avoid highly processed foods that contain artificial sweeteners, or colours or excessive sugar.

8. Reduce stress: Stress can lead to many health problems from heart trouble to digestive problems. To manage your stress levels, exercising, meditation, yoga, doing what you love, being around in nature, etc., can help you decrease the harmful effects of stress on the body. Don’t overwork your body, take breaks in between like a vacation or a day off and surround yourself with people who support you.

6. Eat your breakfast daily: Start your day with a healthy breakfast, as it sets up your mood and energy for the day. A proper healthy breakfast will fuel your body for optimal mental and physical performance. Eating breakfast aids in maintaining stable blood sugar levels and healthy weight because you are less likely to overindulge later on in the day.

9. Express yourself: Expressing your emotions to the people you care for or love is important. Keeping your emotions bottled up inside your body can cause mental and emotional stress as well as physical symptoms. You might have unexpressed feelings that might lead to sleep problems, depression, eating disorders and even physical pain. You can also write down your thoughts and feelings, this also helps to express your feelings.

10. Consistency and moderation: In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it’s necessary to have some consistency. Making changes one at a time, and not having the same old bad habits can significantly change your life. Make healthy choices as a part of your daily life. Exercise in moderation and follow moderation when it comes to fitness and food.

