Navi Mumbai: NMMC to facilitate Covid warriors on 'World Health Day'

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will honour Covid warriors on Thursday, April 7, 2022, on the occasion of World Health Day. Task Force members, medical officers, medical superintendents, nodal officers and junior medical staff among others will be honoured as "Covid Warriors" on the occasion.

They will also be given certificates for their contribution during the Covid pandemic. Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar will be present at the event that will take place at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi from 2 pm to 7 pm on April 7.

April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day. The World Health Organization's slogan for the year 2022 is "Our Planet Our Health".

The main purpose of any health organization is to provide proper treatment and assistance to all the people, not only in the field of health diseases and their remedies but also in terms of their physical, mental and social health.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:49 PM IST