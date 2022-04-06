Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds series of events at newly constructed Dr Ambedkar Bhawan

As part of 'Jagar 2022', the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is holding a number of inspirational events at the newly constructed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in sector 15 in Airoli.

Since March 30, the civic body has been inviting well-known personalities to share their views on Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India.

Dr Ganesh Chandanshive, Head of the Department of Folk Art, University of Mumbai, said “The Memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar constructed by NMMC emphasizes the importance of education, knowledge and equality of Babasaheb. It is different from all other monuments and it is a source of inspiration.”

After visiting the various facilities at the memorial, he said that the library has a rich collection of books on various subjects, a magnificent gallery of photographs depicting Babasaheb's life journey, and a meditation centre. He opined that the social commitment maintained by the corporation through various public welfare schemes is exemplary.

On behalf of NMMC, 'Jagar 2022' program is being organized from March 30 to April 14 on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary at Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial.FPJ photo

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:01 AM IST