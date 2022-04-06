Navi Mumbai: Disruption in power supply affects trade at APMC spice market

The power supply to the APMC market premises was disrupted due to technical glitches in the main power supply line at Vashi around 2 am on Monday.

The disruption which took place in the wee hours affected the trade and caused inconvenience to visitors and traders.

“The trucks loaded with essentials enter the market complex during midnight,” said a trader.

According to traders, the power outage lasted for 12 hours. The power disruption was also reported at the Deputy Regional Transport office in Vashi which is adjoining the spice market. According to MSEDCL officials, the power supply was restored by 5 pm on Monday.

“There was no light even in the RTO due to power outages in the APMC market area. As a result, there was no work during the day,” said an official from RTO Vashi. Visitors had to return without getting their works done.

“The power supply was disrupted due to overloading. But the issue has been fixed”, said additional engineer of MSEDCL Vashi.

