Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report | FP Image

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that sanitary workers were not provided with safety gear, masks, or gloves while on duty, despite being tasked with keeping the city clean.

Suo Motu Action Taken

In a stern order reprimanding the municipal corporation for its alleged careless attitude towards its sanitation employees, the Commission observed that if the allegations were true, they would amount to gross violations of fundamental rights.

Violation of Fundamental Rights

The Commission, presided over by Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar, has issued a notice of proceedings and called for a fact-finding report from the Municipal Commissioner. The Commissioner has been directed to file the reply within four weeks.

Notice to Municipal Commissioner

Further, the SHRC warned that in case of non-compliance with its directions, the Commission would conduct the inquiry itself and issue summons for the personal appearance of the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to record his evidence in the matter.

Warning of Summons

The suo motu action was based on a report published in a city-based tabloid, which alleged that contractual conservancy labourers in BMC’s C Ward were working in life-threatening conditions. According to the SHRC’s order, sanitation workers accused the contractor of failing to provide essential safety gear such as gloves, gumboots, and masks.

The report also highlighted that workers who raised these concerns were allegedly threatened with transfers.

Next Hearing Fixed

Taking note of the urgency, the SHRC has directed concerned officers to come well-prepared with their reports before the next hearing, scheduled for September 22.