Flipkart Health+ launches app; to enable access to medicines, healthcare products and services

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of Flipkart Group, today announced the launch of the Flipkart Health+ app, a tech-platform which enables access to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services for millions of customers across the country.

With an aim to serve customers across 20,000 pin codes in India, Flipkart Health+ will enable easy and convenient access to quality and affordable medicines and healthcare products, from independent sellers, through the Flipkart Health+ app, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the launch of the Flipkart Health+ app, Prashant Jhaveri, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Health+, said, “Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services across the country, especially in the remotest parts of the country that have been underserved until now. We want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making accessibility to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India.”

Flipkart Health+ app has been designed and developed with a user-friendly interface that will appeal to customers, irrespective of their technological adeptness. With a robust technology and logistics infrastructure, Flipkart Health+, in line with regulatory framework, shall enable access to medicines and healthcare products and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses, to more customers across India, especially in remote locations that have traditionally remained underserved, the statement added.

To begin with, the Flipkart Health+ platform will have around 500+ independent Sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. In the coming months, Flipkart Health+ plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers.

Initially available on the Android Play Store and will be made available on iOS in future, the Flipkart Health+ app can be accessed on low bandwidth as well, making it accessible to customers across the country.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 02:11 PM IST