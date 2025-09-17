When Is The Best Time To Visit Mumbai's Iconic Bandra Fair 2025?

Bandra Fair Returns | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai’s most loved street carnival, the Bandra Fair, is back this year with all its charm! Celebrated for nearly three centuries, the fair kicked off on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and continues till Sunday, September 21, 2025, around the famous Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra West. From stalls to music, the fair is a week-long blend of faith, culture, and fun.

When is the best time to visit Bandra Fair 2025?

The fair is most enchanting in the evenings and nights when Mount Mary and the surrounding lanes sparkle with lights, and the festive energy is at its peak. However, weekends see heavy crowds. If you want to soak in the festive vibe without the overwhelming rush, the best time to visit is during the weekdays and avoid the last-minute rush.

How to reach Mount Mary Church for Bandra Fair 2025?

The most convenient way to reach Bandra Fair is via Mumbai local train to Bandra station, followed by a shared auto, costing approximately Rs 30, or a private auto to Mount Mary. Taxis and app-based rides are available too, but traffic snarls around the fair are common.

To handle the festive rush, BEST has also added 374 extra buses on select routes, connecting Bandra Station (West) to Hill Road Park, though no direct buses go up to Mount Mary.

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Why Bandra Fair 2025 is a must-visit!

Every year, Bandra Fair attracts thousands of Mumbaikars and visitors who eagerly capture and share their favourite moments on social media, making it not just a tradition but also a trending event online. One of the biggest highlights of the Bandra Fair is undoubtedly the food. The air is filled with aromas of East Indian and Koli specialities, from spicy choris pav and crunchy kadio bodios to colourful Calicut halwa and the ever-popular petha.

Beyond food, the fair is also a shopper’s delight. Rows of stalls brim with religious artefacts, rosaries, statues of saints, photo frames, and pendants, while others showcase trendy accessories like rings, chains, bracelets, and hair trinkets at budget-friendly prices.