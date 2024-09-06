What's Special About Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple During Ganesh Chaturthi?

Siddhivinayak Idol | Siddhivinayak organisation website

Ganesh Chaturthi, an auspicious festival celebrating the birth of the Hindu deity Ganpati, is right around the corner. While the festival is observed with great enthusiasm across India, Mumbai is especially popular for its grandeur Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. If you're in Mumbai this Ganesh Mahotsav, you cannot miss the devotional celebration at Siddhivinayak temple.

Among the most well-known Ganpati temples in Mumbai is the Siddhivinayak Temple. Dedicated to Lord Bappa in his Siddhivinayak form, this shrine was established in 1801. Every day, especially on Tuesday, thousands of devotees visit here to see the exquisitely decked idol of Ganesh, complete with beautiful accessories and floral garlands.

Siddhivinayak Temple | Siddhivinayak organisation website

Siddhivinayak temple during Ganesh Chaturthi

Apart from being an iconic Ganpati shrine in Mumbai, Siddhivinayak Temple is also a popular attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi. For the festival, the temple is adorned with beautiful decorations and vibrant themes, which makes it an amazing visual experience for Bappa bhakt. The never-ending queue and hundreds of devotees' enchanting chants add to the energetic and holy atmosphere.

Siddhivinayak mandir | Siddhivinayak organisation website

Especially during Ganesh Mahotsav, the Siddhivinayak idol is beautifully decorated with gold ornaments, intricate embellishments and fresh flower garlands. Devotees offer modak, fruits and flowers to the idol and seek blessing from God. The temple is known for fulfilling the wishes of its visitors.

The Ganesh festivities at Siddhivinayak temple exude joy, happiness and unity among the individuals, with devotional chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" filling the air. Visiting Siddhivinayak during Ganesh Chaturthi offers a special opportunity to be part of a grand cultural event while experiencing the spiritual energy of the shrine.

Many popular Indian celebs and politicians also visit the beloved Siddhivinayak temple during Ganesh Chaturthi to offer prayers and seek blessings from the Lord Ganpati.

FPJ's Eco-Ganesha BMC Awards 2024 is here!



Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 in an eco-friendly manner and win big!



- Send a picture of your eco-friendly Ganesha to participate.



- 20 lucky winners from individual households & housing societies will be chosen by our jury.



Here's… pic.twitter.com/RsjouL7IJt — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 3, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Starting September 7, 2024, Ganesh Utsav spans for a period of 10 days, beginning on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and ending on Anant Chaturdashi, on September 17, 2024. The idol of Ganesh Ji is brought home by devotees, who keep it there for durations of 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, 9 days, and 11 days. On Anant Chaturdashi, they finally immerse idol after performing rituals and seeking blessings from the deity Ganesha.