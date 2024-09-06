 Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: All You Need To Know About Kambli Arts, Sculptors Behind The Iconic Ganesh Idol
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLalbaugcha Raja 2024: All You Need To Know About Kambli Arts, Sculptors Behind The Iconic Ganesh Idol

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: All You Need To Know About Kambli Arts, Sculptors Behind The Iconic Ganesh Idol

On Thursday, September 5, the first look of iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed in Mumbai. Keep reading to learn about the sculptors behind this popular Ganesh idol.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Lalbaugcha Raja 2024 | Kambli Art | Instagram

The first look of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday, September 5, in Mumbai. This iconic idol stands out as one of the most iconic Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Mumbai. Established in 1934 by the Koli community, this place attracts thousands of devotees, each waiting to get a glimpse of the beloved Lalbaugcha Raja.

Also called the "Navasacha Ganpati," this pandal is organised by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in the Putlabai Chawl in Mumbai. For almost 80 years, the Kambli family has been sculpting the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati statue. Moreover, the Kambli Arts make idols every year and also own the copyright to Lalbaugcha Raja's face.

Everything you need to know about Kambli Arts

Kambli Arts, located in Chinchpokli, was started in 1920 by Ratnakar Kambli, a sculptor known for making idols for various festivals in Maharashtra. In 1935, he was asked to create the idol for Lalbaugcha Raja, and since then, his family has been making the King of Lalbaug.

FPJ Shorts
Fire Breaks Out In Nepal's First Tesla Service Showroom In Kathmandu
Fire Breaks Out In Nepal's First Tesla Service Showroom In Kathmandu
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls Buying House In Mumbai 'A Scam': 'Stupidly Expensive Dream'
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls Buying House In Mumbai 'A Scam': 'Stupidly Expensive Dream'
'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket Denied From Tosham; Video
'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket Denied From Tosham; Video
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara To Re-Release In Theatres After 20 Years On THIS Date
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara To Re-Release In Theatres After 20 Years On THIS Date

Lalbaugcha Raja official website

After the demise of Ratnakar in 1952, his eldest son, Venkatesh, took over the work. Ratnakar's grandson, Ratnakar Madhusudan Kambli, became in charge in 2002, and now his great-grandson, Santosh Ratnakar Kambli, runs the business and continues the family tradition.

Santosh revealed in an interview with Rediff that everyone in the Kambli family helps make the idol, and most of them graduated from Mumbai's Sir J.J. School of Art. Although Santosh has a degree in marketing, sculpting runs in his family, and he learned how to sculpt on the job rather than through formal training.

Apart from carving the beloved Lalbaugcha Raja, Kambli Arts also makes Ganesh idols for many Bollywood celebs, including Shilpa Shetty, Remo D'Souza and others.

Read Also
From Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Iconic Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh...
article-image

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024

On Thursday, September 5, Mumbai saw the official unveiling of the first glimpse of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Standing out as the most famous Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Mumbai, it is visited by over one crore devotees in 11 days, every year. Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which marks its 91st edition this year, has planned to have a royal palace-like setting for the deity's life-size idol adorned in gold and silver accessories.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: All You Need To Know About Kambli Arts, Sculptors Behind The Iconic Ganesh...

Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: All You Need To Know About Kambli Arts, Sculptors Behind The Iconic Ganesh...

Step-By-Step Guide To Make 'Ukdiche Modak' This Ganpati Season; Know How To Make Them With And...

Step-By-Step Guide To Make 'Ukdiche Modak' This Ganpati Season; Know How To Make Them With And...

Nita Ambani Dons Red Patola Saree Along With Radha-Krishna Printed Blouse In Mumbai

Nita Ambani Dons Red Patola Saree Along With Radha-Krishna Printed Blouse In Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sthapna Muhurta, Significance, Samagri And All You Need To Know

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sthapna Muhurta, Significance, Samagri And All You Need To Know

What Is Mucositis, The Chemotherapy Side Effect That Hina Khan Has Contracted?

What Is Mucositis, The Chemotherapy Side Effect That Hina Khan Has Contracted?