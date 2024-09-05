 What is Oxygen Deficiency? Here Are The Symptoms You Should Watch Out For While Travelling, Expert Share Tips
Oxygen deficiency, also called hypoxia, is a condition where your body's tissues don't have enough oxygen. Keep reading to know more from the expert.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

When travelling to high altitudes, you might experience discomfort or difficulty breathing. This condition is called oxygen deficiency, where your body isn’t getting enough oxygen. Oxygen deficiency can lead to various symptoms that can affect your overall health and lead to a fatal condition. Understanding what oxygen deficiency is and recognising the signs can help you stay safe while you’re on the go. Keep reading to learn about oxygen deficiency, where a medical expert shares tips to lower the risk of this condition while travelling.

What is Oxygen Deficiency?

Oxygen deficiency, also called hypoxia, is a condition in which the body's tissues lack enough oxygen. Quoted in a study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "Hypoxia occurs when oxygen is insufficient at the tissue level to maintain adequate homeostasis, stemming from various causes such as hypoventilation, ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) mismatch, or right-to-left shunting. This condition can arise from inadequate oxygen delivery to the tissues due to either low blood supply or low oxygen content in the blood, also known as hypoxemia."

Representative image | Canva

Adding to this, Dr Arjun Khanna, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, said, "Oxygen deficiency is the lack of oxygen in inspired air. It can frequently occur at high altitudes and for those who have professions like deep sea diving."

He further added, "Oxygen deficiency will lead to 'hypoxia'. This manifests as breathlessness, cough and respiratory distress. If uncorrected, this can lead to serious consequences or can be fatal."

article-image

Symptoms of Oxygen Deficiency?

The symptoms may differ depending on the mildness and severity of the oxygen deficiency. Below is the list of symptoms you should look out for:

Fatigue

Dizziness

Headache

Problem in breathing

Confusion

Nausea

Disorientation

Chest pain

Rapid heart rate

Unconsciousness

Precautions for tourists to avoid the risk of oxygen deficiency while travelling

One of the causes of oxygen deficiency is travelling to high altitudes or flying at high altitudes. Dr Arjun Khanna shares precaution tips for travellers, "People with multiple, uncontrolled illnesses should avoid going to very high altitudes. Those who are suffering from respiratory diseases should talk to their doctors and optimise treatment before going."

"Drugs such as acetazolamide are commercially available and may be prescribed to high-risk people before travelling to high altitudes. If travellers fall ill at high altitudes, they should seek medical attention immediately," he added.

