Feeling Tired All The Time? This Might Be A Sign Of Calcium Deficiency, Know Other Symptoms

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 09, 2024
Calcium is an essential mineral for your body. It helps in maintaining good bones and teeh, rhythmic heart function and nerve transmission. Constantly feeling fatigue can be a sign of calcium deficiency.
All images from Canva
Calcium deficiency can lead to muscle stiffness, spasms and muscle pain. This mineral is important for proper functioning of muscles
Calcium deficiency can affect cognitive functions such as dizziness, confusion and brain fog
Calcium plays an important role in functioning of the central nervous system. Lack of it can cause impact on nerve function and result in numbness in hand or feet. It could also cause tingling sensation in hands and feet
Another symptom of calcium deficiency is brittle nails, dry skin and dry scalp.
Calcium deficiency, in rare scenarios can also trigger seisures
Lack of calcium can cause memory loss, hallucinations, restlesness and depression