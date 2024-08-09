Feeling Tired All The Time? This Might Be A Sign Of Calcium Deficiency, Know Other Symptoms

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 09, 2024

Calcium is an essential mineral for your body. It helps in maintaining good bones and teeh, rhythmic heart function and nerve transmission. Constantly feeling fatigue can be a sign of calcium deficiency.

Calcium deficiency can lead to muscle stiffness, spasms and muscle pain. This mineral is important for proper functioning of muscles

Calcium deficiency can affect cognitive functions such as dizziness, confusion and brain fog

Calcium plays an important role in functioning of the central nervous system. Lack of it can cause impact on nerve function and result in numbness in hand or feet. It could also cause tingling sensation in hands and feet

Another symptom of calcium deficiency is brittle nails, dry skin and dry scalp.

Calcium deficiency, in rare scenarios can also trigger seisures

Lack of calcium can cause memory loss, hallucinations, restlesness and depression